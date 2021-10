Luso Electronics highlights DC / DC converter series

Luso Electronics introduces the MPQ60W series. It is a DC / DC designed for use in medical and home medical applications such as laser therapy, electrosurgical systems, physiotherapy chairs, medical aesthetics, endoscopic devices, patient monitoring, drug delivery, defibrillation devices, etc. It is a converter. others.

With low leakage currents of less than 4.5A, these DC / DC converters can also be used in strict classification of type CF applicable components (cardiac floating) equipment.

This series is certified according to IEC / EN / ANSI / AAMI ES 60601-1, IEC / EN 60601-1-2, 4th Edition, and IEC / EN / UL 62368-1. Designed with 5000VAC reinforced 2x MOPP insulation, 250VAC operating voltage, 8mm air clearance and creepage.

These power converters provide 60W of output power in a quarter brick package and feature a patented transformer design that allows them to run with up to 92.5% efficiency. Optimized manufacturing process and construction certified to ISO 13485 guarantees the highest reliability. They have a 4: 1 input range of 9-36VDC and 18-75VDC and are equipped with protection circuitry for overvoltage / undervoltage protection, overcurrent and short circuit and overheat protection. Available ISO14971 Risk Management Files Assist designers in creating technical documentation for medical devices.

In addition, these units are MIL-STD-810F compliant with respect to shock and vibration. With an operating altitude of up to 5000 meters and a wide operating ambient temperature range of -40C to + 105C, these converters are ideal choices for powering any medical application that requires a safety barrier.

