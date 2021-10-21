CTA’s Shapiro wins the French Legion of Honor





Arlington, Virginia, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Gary Shapiro, Chairman and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is today recognized for leading the transition to technology, Lgion d’Honneur (Legion of). Honor) won the award. -Advance society and host CES, the world’s premier technology event. At the 8-minute ceremony at Palais d l’lyse in Paris, France, he was awarded the rank of Chevalier, the second American to receive this honor in 2021.

In a statement during the ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that Shapiro was early in recognizing and supporting the now fast-growing French innovation ecosystem. Macron calls him a “tech pioneer who has become a technology giant,” with Shapiro’s vision, “a deep understanding of what technology needs” for his business, and his commitment to “people, values, and principles.” I praised it.

These values ​​are leveraged at CES, which has played an important role in bringing innovative French technology to the world stage. Since the French startups debuted at CES 2014, that number has grown from tens to over 300 at the last face-to-face CES in 2020, with French startups surpassing American startups in 2019.

The same innovation will be on display at CES2022. Through a partnership with LaFrenchTech, French start-ups will return to Eureka Park in the ninth year to unveil innovative new technologies across multiple categories. Winners of the 13 CES 2022 Innovation Awards from France were also announced at CES Unveiled in Paris earlier this week. From health-focused wearables and green technologies to eco-design and smart energy, these innovations are President Macron’s “technology as a service for many …[and] Technology for the public good. “

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2022 will convene the technology industry directly and digitally on Wednesday, January. Media Day will be held from Saturday, January 8th to Saturday, January 8th. Tuesday, January 3 4. Viewers around the world have access to major brands and start-ups, as well as the world’s most influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global arena for innovation, and CES 2022 provides opportunities for companies, large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Currently, industry and media participants are accepting registrations. Visit CES.tech for all CES2022 updates, including health protocols and media pages for all press resources.

About Gary Shapiro: Gary Shapiro is the president and chief executive officer of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), North America’s largest technology industry group, and the New York Times best-selling author. He is the author of the book Ninja Future: Secrets to Success in the New World of Innovation.

About CES: CES is the world’s most influential technology event, a test site for breakthrough technology and global innovators. This is where the world’s largest brands do business and meet new partners, with the sharpest innovators on stage. CES is owned and manufactured by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) and has all aspects of the technology sector. CES 2022 will be held directly in Las Vegas and will be held digitally from January 5th to 8th, 2022. Find out more at CES.tech and follow CESonsocial.

About the Consumer Technology Association: As the largest technology industry association in North America, CTA is a technology division. Our members are world-leading innovators, from startups to global brands, supporting the work of more than 18 million Americans. CTA owns CES and creates the most influential technical events in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow @CTAtech.

