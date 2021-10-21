How to run Android apps on Windows 11





When Windows 11 was released on October 5, it lacked support for one of the hottest new features, the Android app. However, at this time, Windows Insider in beta channels build 2200.282 and later can set up a Windows subsystem for Android and install a group of apps of your choice from the Amazon Appstore.

We have found that the Windows subsystem for Android on a laptop with a Core i7-8550U processor has good performance when the app is loaded. Some apps take a very long time to open, others couldn’t open when I first tried it, but it worked after a reboot. At the time of this writing, there are only 50 apps to choose from, all from Amazon’s app store, and nothing particularly impressive.

If your PC is running at least build 2200.282 and you want to try this just to see what it looks like, check out the steps below. Note that at this time, Microsoft says that people in development channels who actually have newer builds than beta channels can’t run Android apps.

Android app requirements on Windows 11

Before trying the Windows 11 embedded Android app, make sure your PC meets the following requirements:

Windows Insider Beta Channel: At the time of this writing, Microsoft states that it must be Insider’s “beta” channel. However, I’ve seen reports that the “Dev” channel worked for some users. To make sure you are an insider and on the right channel[設定]->[Windows Update]->[Windows Insider]Go to and make sure you are in the beta channel. If you’re not an insider or haven’t joined a beta channel, you can use this menu to sign up.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) Build 2200.282 or later: Use the command winver to check the build number. If it’s below this build number,[設定]->[Windows Update]Go to and press the button to update.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) Virtualization is enabled: If you’re not sure if virtualization is enabled on your PC, launch Task Manager[パフォーマンス]Go to the tab. At the bottom right, you’ll see a line that says “Virtualization: Enabled” (hopefully). If it is not enabled, you need to go into the BIOS and enable it there.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) How to install Android app on Windows 11

If you have the correct build of Windows 11 on your PC and virtualization is enabled, you need to do a few things.

1. Go to the Windows Subsystem for Android web page. Theoretically, you could also search for this app in the Microsoft Store, but in this case you didn’t see any search results.

2.[取得]Click the button. This is if you have installed it before[インストール/開く]Is labeled. The Windows subsystem menu for Android opens in the Microsoft Store app.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

3. Microsoft Store app[インストール]Click the button. An overlay menu appears with information about the Amazon Appstore.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

Four.[次へ]Click.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

Five.[ダウンロード]Click.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

You need to wait a minute or two for the app to download.

6.[Amazonアプリストアを開く]Click. A screen opens with the Amazon login prompt.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

It may take a minute or two to open.

7.[サインイン]or[新しいAmazonの作成]Click the account button. If you have some kind of Amazon account, and most people do, you can choose to sign in with that account. When you click the button, you will be prompted to sign in.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

The Amazon Appstore screen appears, displaying a list of all Android apps that can currently be installed on Windows 11.

8. Of the apps to install[取得]Click. You can also click the app’s icon to see more details before deciding whether to download.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

9.[ダウンロード]Click to confirm.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

Recently installed Android apps, like all other apps,[スタート]You can access it from the menu or Windows Search.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

When you launch each app, if it is the first Android app to open in this session, it will launch the underlying Windows subsystem for Android. This may take a few seconds.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

If you close the Amazon Appstore app, and if you want to find and install the Android app, you’ll need to restart the app. Currently, there seems to be no way to sideload the app.

In my experience, the apps available aren’t really impressive and I wondered why everyone wants to run Android software on their Windows desktop in the first place. Most of the 50 or so apps available at launch were low quality games or children’s fares. Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is a bloated piece of junk that you can play for free.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

Peppa World, a series of games centered around Peppa Pig, worked pretty well, but continued to try to market paid memberships. One game I played, dragging Peppa’s laundry into the washing machine, worked pretty well, but I can imagine kids prefer to use it on their Android tablets.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

I’ve tried some non-games: BBC Sounds, which has several online radio stations for you to listen to, and Tracker24, which is just an incomplete ticket booking engine that is better than any travel site. is.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

Many of these apps have also experienced the instability of being locked or not opening when first tried or after opening and closing in the same session. At one point, the Amazon Appstore app didn’t open either (clicking the icon didn’t do anything), but restarting fixed the issue. In short, Android on Windows 11 isn’t ready for prime time, but at least you’re free to check it out.

