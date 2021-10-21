Donald Trump’s Truth Social will be talked about on Twitter depending on user reaction





Donald Trump Launches New Social Media Platform

Donald Trump has announced that he will launch a new media company and social network. His social media platform is called TRUTH Social.

After being banned by some of today’s largest social media platforms, former President Donald Trump decided to take the issue with his own hands and create a Truth Social.

Trump announced his next app on Wednesday, and the reaction is mixed.

“TRUTH Social will make social media great again!” Tweeted user @LangmanVince.

The move came after the former president was banished from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube after the January 6 riots struck the US Capitol. Twitter has banished him forever. He said his ban would be lifted after “the risk of violence was reduced.”

Trump has been inactive on his official Instagram page with over 23 million followers in 41 weeks.

In a statement, Mr. Trump said, “I’m excited to send my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social soon,” and said the app “will withstand Big Tech’s tyranny.”

The app will be soft-launched next month with “invited guests.”

According to Pew’s research, two-thirds of Republicans want Donald Trump to remain a key figure in the GOP.

Will Facebook change the company name? : Rebranding may come, the report says

Some social media users did not share the same excitement about the app and its planned deployment in the first quarter of 2022. Other users have already joined the site’s waiting list and pre-ordered from the app store.

“By selling at the Apple Store, launching a rival social media company called TRUTH Social to stick to Big Tech is by physically going to the Capitol to stop fair and free elections. It’s like trying to stop the election interference, “tweet film director Jeremy Newberger.

Here are some of the reactions of the former president to the latest venture:

I’m very excited about Truth Social!

The Trump Media & Technology Group will do great things for America!

Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 21, 2021

Sticking to Big Tech by launching a rival social media company called TRUTH Social and selling it in the Apple store is by physically going to the Capitol to stop fair and free elections. It’s like trying to stop election interference.

Mr. Newberger (@jeremyne ​​wberger) October 21, 2021

TRUTH Social will make social media great again!

Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 21, 2021

I told my wife that Trump had set up a social media company called Truth Social, and she immediately started cracking down. “It’s the opposite of fake news!”

BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@Mmpadellan) October 21, 2021

I couldn’t wait for the inevitable hacking of the Trump Media & Technology Group and its TRUTH Social network, and it became clear that everyone’s personal information was stored in plain text records and that the database password was a password.

Richard Jeter (@ MilesToGo13) October 21, 2021

The chances of a Truth Social being hacked within 24 hours of launch are almost 100%, to say the least.

WilliamTurton (@WilliamTurton) October 21, 2021

Breaking News: Facebook Renamed as Truth Social

Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) October 21, 2021

Contribution: Jeanine Santucci

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @ Coastalasha. Email: [email protected]

