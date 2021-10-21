Huaweis Nova 9 is the latest smartphone to be launched globally without Google.





The company announced today that Huaweis Nova 9 will be launched globally in less than a month after the phone was launched for the Chinese market. Huawei characterizes the Nova 9 as the flagship smartphone of the younger generation, compared to the Mate series (high-tech and premium) and P series (pictured) lineups. Pre-orders start today at prices starting at 499, and Huawei says the phone will go on sale from November 2nd.

The company also provided updates on the global release status of Huawei’s flagship phone, the P50, announced for the Chinese domestic market in July. According to the company, the P50 will be released outside China in 2022 and will be released about two years after the release of its predecessor, the P40.

Thanks to Huaweis’ continued presence on the US entity list, Nova 9 will be shipped again without Google’s apps and services, including the Google Play store, severely limiting its appeal outside of China. Instead, it runs Huaweis Harmony OS branded software. It shares many similarities with the open source version of Android, but only the Huaweis apps, services, and app stores that replace the Google version. The P50 will follow the same fate.

Nova 9 is available globally in black and blue. Image: Huawei

Nova 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G, rather than one of Huaweis’ in-house giraffe chips, addressing corporate issues related to giraffe production. Behind it are four cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro. On the front, on the other hand, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the drilling notch of a 1080p, 120Hz 6.57-inch curved OLED display. Its 4,300mAh battery can be quickly charged at 66W, and Huawei states that the battery needs to be refilled in 38 minutes. There is no mention of 5G support.

Updated to ET at 11:27 am on October 21st: Updated with price and release date.

