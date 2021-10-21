Facebook Messenger is adding a new AR experience for group video calling – TechCrunch





Facebook Messenger is rolling out a new augmented reality (AR) experience to Messenger Rooms, a video calling and platform video conferencing feature. The company says a new group effects feature will soon be available on Instagram.

Group effects are useful for everyone in video calls, as Facebook states that it aims to make AR effects a shared experience. Users can now choose from a library of over 70 group effects, including games that compete to make the best burgers the fastest.

To see the new group effect, start a video Hangouts or create a room, tap the smiley face to open the effects tray, and select a group effect. From there, you can choose an AR experience that applies to everyone in the call.

In addition, Facebook said at the end of the month it would expand access to the Spark AR API to allow more creators and developers to build group effects.

Group effects provide a more engaging and interactive way to connect with your friends. They also support the creator community and provide people with more ways to express themselves, the company said in a blog post.

Facebook Messenger is also rolling out new proposed word effects that trigger animations in chat. For example, if you send a standalone message such as Good Night or Congratulations, you will be given the option to create a word effect for that term. Facebook first launched word effects in August during special holidays and jokes, but now it has expanded its capabilities to include everyday phrases. The proposed word effect has been rolled out to all iOS users and will be available on Android within a few weeks.

The company is also launching a new James Bond sound moji following the release of “No Time to Die” in the theater. There are also new chat themes, such as care themes and ghostly Halloween themes. Facebook Messenger also deploys an AR effect in four haunted worlds in time for Halloween.

The messenger group AR has arrived because the company is clearly driving the general “Metaverse” effort and is in line with the theme of creating shared virtual experiences.

