Unity Launches Unity Gaming Services to Simplify Cross-Platform Multiplayer Game Development – ​​TechCrunch





Unity is a platform for developing 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, augmented reality and virtual reality devices, and has released a beta version of Unity Gaming Services. This is backend, monetization, user acquisition and player engagement. The updated version promises developers to easily launch cross-platform multiplayer games. This is a growing segment of the market, including hit titles such as Roblox, Genshin Impact and Fortnite.

Unit’s Operate Solutions told TechCrunch that the new platform is available worldwide and that the platform has more than 100 developers, Senior Vice President and General Manager Ingrid Lestiyo.

The new tools include what developers need to build live games of all sizes, including the ability to synchronize game logic with Unity’s backend services without going through the platform release process. Some of the tools provided enable multiplayer gameplay, including connecting players, creating lobbies, matching online players, and enabling in-game voice and chat.

This is easy. Lestyyo told TechCrunch that we are the fastest way to create cross-platform multiplayer games, and to bring multiplayer games live is just a click through the Unity editor. It also makes it easy for teams of all sizes to combine the products that best suit their needs. In addition, our products are interoperable, improving the experience for both developers and players.

Developers can also get an overview of game performance and get actionable insights in one place. You can also monetize and grow your game with tools that help you make in-app purchases, ads, and acquire users.

Regardless of how complex the tools and content are, it’s now possible to monitor game performance with a single connected interface, Restillo said.

Unity Game Services is available free of charge to all developers during the beta period, with developers paying only on a scale. Available for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac and Windows. Console support is currently invitation-only, according to Restillo, but will be available soon.

Lestiyo declined to comment on potential partnership deals at this stage, but said he would encourage teams and studios of all sizes to try out the new Unity Gaming Services Platform.

Increasingly complex, requiring players to meet the growing demand for cross-platform multiplayer games, while at the same time requiring vast cloud networking expertise and presenting technical and operational challenges far beyond games. Our mission to enable the success of developers managing the changing new reality Design itself, Restillo said. With this growing demand for players for cross-platform multiplayer games, the Unity Gaming Service reduces barriers to entry for developers to launch more multiplayer games, and is industry-sized and playable. Enlarge the titles together.

Unity claims that as of June 2021, it has more than 3.4 billion monthly active users.

