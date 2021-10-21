Here are all the TFT Set 6 Hyperroll changes for Gizmo and Gadgets





Hyperroll has undergone many changes from economy to Hextech Augment Armories with the launch of Teamfight Tactics Set Six Gizmo and Gadgets.

The TFT Hyperroll, officially launched on November 3, will receive many positive changes in connection with the new Set Six Gizmo and Gadget Hextech Augment Mechanics. All Radiant item Armories have been removed in exchange for the Hextech Augment Armories in Stages 2-1, 5-2, and 7-2.

According to the TFT team, there are over 140 extensions in total, some of which have been removed from Set Six Hyperroll to keep the meta healthy and balanced. At the time of writing, it is unknown what Hextech Augments are disabled.

From the speed and new characteristics of tactics to the arsenal and economy, here’s a breakdown of the changes being made in the TFT Set Six Hyperroll:

Set 6 Hyper Roll Round Time Changes

The tactician speed has been reduced from 200% to 175%, and the round time has been changed. The planning phase without armory combat has been reduced from 30 seconds to 25 seconds. 5 seconds have been added to the first round of each stage starting from stage 3-1. And 10 seconds have been added to stage 8-1.

Set 6 hyperroll characteristics and champion changes

The characteristics of the new Set 6, such as Yordles, Mercenary, and Glutton, have been slightly adapted to work better within the Hyperroll system. Hitting three jodls will bring up two bonus jodls on the player’s bench. Veigar may also appear. Luck from the dice in the mercenary traits is determined based on the remaining health, not on a series of losses. The lower the player’s strength, the higher the probability of rolling the dice. And Tam Kench will get double the statistics by eating a unit with his Gratton traits.

Set 6 Hyper Roll Item Armory Changes

The item armory has been adjusted by the TFT team to match the Hextech Augment Armories. The components and finished arsenals have also changed their drops and percentages.

Stage 3-1: Component Armory Stage 4-2: Component Armory Stage 6-2: Component Armory Stage 8-2: Finished Item Armory Stage 9-2: Finished Item Armory Component Armory 70% probability of 3 components 3 components 20% chance of Neeko’s help or loaded dice 10% of 3 components and 1 Spatula Completed Armory 75% of 4 items (1 defense, 1 attack, 1 utility, and 1 random) Probability 15% Probability of 3 Items (1 Attack, 1 Defense, 1 Utility) 1 Tailored Item 10% Probability of 2 Random Items and 2 Tailored Items Set 6 Hyper Roll Economy Changes

Starting gold has been reduced from 8 to 2, and the minimum amount of gold has been increased in all stages. The minimum gold a player can achieve has been adjusted to 14 by Stage 3-1. Throughout the game, the minimum gold has increased from 85 to 107.

Start Gold: TwoStage 1-1: ZeroStage 1-2: ZeroStage 2-1: Increase from 2 to 4 Stage 3-1: Increase from 3 to 8 Stage 3-2: Decrease from 3 to 2 Stage 4-1: 4 Increased to 6 Stage 4-2: Decreased from 4 to 3 Stage 5-1 Increased from 5 to 7 Stage 5-2: Decreased from 5 to 4 Stage 6-1 Increased from 6: 6 to 12 Stage 6-2: 6 Decreased to 5 Stage 6-3: Decreased from 6 to 5 Increased from Stage 7-1: 8 to 16 Stage 7-2: 8 remains the same Stage 7-3: 8 remains the same Stage 8-1: 9 to 17 Increase Stage 8-2: 9 Gold remains the same (and all subsequent rounds)

The Set Six Hyperroll and all new changes will be published on PBE and may receive additional balance changes leading up to the launch of the official TFT gizmo and gadgets on November 3rd. All patch adjustments and balance changes made to Hyperroll mode will be updated. In this article.

