



Five years has been a long time for Apple products to remain almost untouched, but for some reason, AirPods made only one fairly minor tweak and made it longer without changing the design.

These are one of Apple’s runaway successes in recent years, but with the launch of the AirPods Pro in 2019 and the proliferation of pools of competitive competition, Apple’s basic wireless earphones have been seen for a long time.

It all changed when the company announced the biggest overhaul since the introduction of entry-level AirPods at the Apples Unleashed event. But if anything, the third generation of AirPods is questioning Apple’s plans for the most basic buds ever.

A few weeks ago, when their launch was imminent, we put together a wishlist of what water wants to see. And undoubtedly, there have been some pretty big changes this time around, and improvements have been delayed.

First, the design was updated as expected. Sadly, Apple has stopped choosing AirPods Pro silicone earphones. This is what water wanted, but the well-defined earphones fit snugly in your ears. It also has a short stem for a more delicate look when worn, and features an AirPods Pro force sensor in case voice control isn’t convenient.

AirPods 3 is also IPX4 compliant, so it’s sweat and water resistant, with a battery life of 1 to 6 hours on a single charge. Also in this case, it can be fully charged four more times, an increase of 30 hours in total from the 24 hours of AirPods 2.

But I’m most pleased to see the sound quality getting a decent amount of attention. With a new bespoke driver and high dynamic range amplifier, it promises more powerful bass with crisp high frequencies. I don’t know the spec details, but I hope Apple hasn’t crimped here. It really can’t afford, as competition is facing.

As expected, there is no noise canceling saved for the AirPods Pro here. Instead, the sound experience is enhanced by software, spatial audio with adaptive EQ and dynamic head tracking.

Interestingly, the addition of Adaptive EQ is done with the recognition that how well AirPods fit your ears determines how good their sound is. According to Apple, low and medium frequencies are tuned in real time to account for what can be lost due to different fits, and spatial audio allows the wearer to make music, video, and even Group FaceTime calls. You can experience 3D sound with Dolby Atmos at.

This experience is further enhanced by dynamic head tracking, so just calling your family will move the surrounding sounds as you move, with the goal of creating a more realistic and immersive experience.

