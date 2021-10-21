Google cuts Play Store pricing for subscription apps to 15% and media apps to 10% – TechCrunch





Google has reduced fees for all subscription-based businesses on the Google Play Store announced today. Previously, the company followed Apple’s move, reducing commissions on developers’ first $ 1 million revenue from 30% to 15%. Now we’re cutting prices especially for app makers that generate revenue through regular subscriptions. According to Google, instead of charging 30% in the first year and dropping to 15% in the second and subsequent years, developers will only be charged 15% from day one.

According to the company, Google has further reduced the price of certain vertical apps in the Play Media Experience Program, so 99% of developers will be subject to service charges of 15% or less. It says these are adjusted up to 10%.

The Play Media Experience Program includes apps such as ebooks and on-demand streaming music or video services, and content costs make up the majority of sales. These are also businesses that, in some cases, compete directly with Google, as YouTube Music does on Spotify.

The program was launched earlier this year to encourage book, video and audio developers to build for Android and offered a low service fee of 15%. Developers are asked to fill out a form to show their interest.

“Digital subscriptions have become one of the fastest growing models for developers, but we find that the subscription business faces certain challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. I know, “said Google’s Sameer Samat, vice president of product management, in an announcement. “We worked with partners in dating, fitness, education and other areas to understand the nuances of our business. Current service fees are 30% to 15% after a 12-month subscription. But I’ve heard that customer attrition makes it harder for the subscription business to benefit from that discounted rate, so I was simplifying things to make sure I could do it, “he says. rice field.

According to Google, the new price will start on January 1, 2022.

The company will discuss with the developer community to help determine the new pricing structure and provide feedback from various developers in industries and industries such as Anghami, AWA, Bumble, Calm, Duolingo, KADOKAWA, KKBOX, Picsart and Smule. He said he had taken it. ..

Meanwhile, when deciding on new pricing for media apps, Google said it realized that building apps would need to be compatible with a variety of platforms, including TVs, cars, watches, and tablets. As a result, developers need to invest more in app-based businesses. In addition, Google believes that by lowering the price of apps that provide media experiences, companies can return savings to artists, musicians, writers, and other creators affected by the change.

The move will occur when regulatory oversight of app stores has increased and several antitrust proceedings have occurred, including ongoing Epic Games in the United States. Globally, legislators are working to determine if tech giants are abusing market power in app stores that provide a major distribution path for software running on mobile devices. South Korea, for example, recently passed an “anti-Google” law aimed at reducing in-app payment fees. In addition, the problem is often further complicated by tech companies competing with developers who distribute apps through other divisions of much larger businesses.

With a clever move to thwart further regulation, Google has managed to get some developers involved in its new committee prior to their release. It still provides a statement by Bumble and Duolingo, who said that this pricing could “improve investment in our products,” and Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn said the reduction was “our. It helps to “accelerate the mission.” “I’m excited to see Google continue to work with the ecosystem.”

Google has reduced fees, but emphasizes that you will need to charge to continue investing in Android, commerce platforms, Play Stores, security, app distribution systems, and developer tools. Google said it will share more about future updates to its tools, APIs and other technologies at the Android Developer Summit, October 27-28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/21/google-lowers-play-store-fees-to-15-on-subscriptions-apps-as-low-as-10-for-media-apps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos