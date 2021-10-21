Google makes it easy to separate work and personal life on Android





Next year, more users will be provided with Google’s work profile tool for Android, which hides work apps and data at the push of a switch and allows the company to safely use their personal phones. According to the company’s blog post, this feature is currently limited to organization-managed phones, but Google says it will be available to people using Google Workspace in 2022. Then anyone who uses Android at work will switch it on to hide the business app.

The ability to turn off work is urgently needed, especially if many of us are working remotely. My colleague Monica Chin recently had a great discussion about why personal and work laptops need to be closed at the end of the day (and it doesn’t expose your business to your company). I have written. It’s great to see Google making software equivalent to that software available to more people.

Google also said it will work with identity and single sign-on providers Ping, Okta (the Verges IT department’s choice), and Forgerock to improve the security of users’ access to company content. The company wants to authenticate users with a custom tab system instead of WebView, speeding up the employee experience and giving providers such as Okta access to more phone security information.

Google is focused on security. This includes pushing the Android Management API that comes with Android’s recommended requirements set by default, allowing businesses to quickly get new features. We have also launched a bug bounty specifically for Android Enterprise. This means you’ll pay up to $ 250,000 if you find a critical vulnerability in a Pixel device running Google’s business software.

Combining a focus on security with the other improvements described so far, Google seems to be focused on making Android more suitable for the future. .. There, many of us work remotely and (eventually) a hybrid work system for our employees.

