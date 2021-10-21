Battlefield 2042 launches with many features missing from the beta





Battlefield 2042 Beta was popular, but it’s rough. The developers of DICE published a breakdown of what they learned from the beta and confirmed that the builds of the games converted to beta were months out of date. The developers also shared some information about launch features that were completely missing from the beta or will be improved for the release. However, some features, such as in-game voice chat, will not work until after the release date.

For example, Comorose will be able to return from previous Battlefield games and communicate quickly via a radial menu of pre-made commands. A compass that pops up when aiming is now always displayed. The ping system has also been updated to make it more responsive.

Support players will receive more rewards in the final game, including transport assist, spawn support, replenishment, and heel support score bonuses. The healing effect begins faster, the resurrection works faster, and Maria Falck’s sillette pistol magnetizes towards a friendly target, making it clearer when a friend’s recovery is successful.

The HUD has made various improvements, including color-coded kill logs that give a clearer picture of what’s happening at the match event, such as flag captures and sector status, so pay more attention to your actions. I can. Some subtle changes have also been made to make it easier to distinguish between enemies and allies.

The big map will eventually be there, but it may not be in time for the Battlefield 2042 release date. Once it comes in, it allows you to pop open all the big overviews that are happening in the match. Similarly, in-game voice chat will come sometime after launch. For more information, please visit the official website.

If you want to know about the Battlefield 2042 guns we’ve seen so far, you can follow that link.

