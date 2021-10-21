Apple AirPods 3 has one cool surprise upgrade and you’ll see a new report





Apple AirPods 3rd generation.

Apple

Apple’s latest AirPods, correctly referred to as the third generation of AirPods, commonly referred to as AirPods 3, will arrive in stores on Tuesday, October 26th.

We already know about the new features, but we’ve revealed additional features.

In addition to Spatial Audio, sweat resistance, water resistance, major design changes, new drivers, better battery life, and support for the MagSafe charging case, there are now small but very useful upgrades.

Better ear detection.

As you know, from the first day of the first generation of AirPods, when someone starts talking to you, you can literally just remove one of the buds from the most natural and the music will automatically pause. There is a cool feature called. Put it back. At that point, playback will start again.

However, there have been reports that the sensor that calculates ear detection can be fooled by what it thought was the ear and accidentally resume playback.

Perhaps you put your earphones in your pocket (but honestly, isn’t it the purpose of the charging case?) And you’ll hear a small little noise coming out of your pants.

AirPods is the third generation with iPhone and iPad.

Apple

Apple mentioned this very briefly. The new skin detector accurately identifies whether your AirPods are in your ears or on your pocket or table, and pauses playback when removed.

TrendForce is now providing more technical details on how this works in a report highlighted by Joe Rossignol of MacRumors. AirPods 3s skin detection sensors can detect moisture in the wearer’s skin and provide the ability to distinguish between human skin and other surfaces.

This feature extends to shortwave infrared (SWiR) LED chips, and reports show that the new AirPods have four.

This is a typical Apple. Decide to create a new breakthrough feature and want to improve it for very rare events where ear detection wasn’t enough.

And it’s only a few days before we can test this improved feature and other features.

