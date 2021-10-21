The other five Battlefield 2042 Specialists to appear at launch are:





One of the most common complaints about Battlefield 2042’s recent open beta was about the lack of diversity of game specialists. There were four at the time, but I wasn’t the only one who seemed to pick a man with a grappling hook. DICE wants to encourage other playstyles, along with five other specialists included at launch: Constantine “Angel” Angel, Emma “Sundance” Roshie, Jispikes, Navin Lao and Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza. See the trailer above to see how it works.

Did you find grapple hooks and drones fun? What about wingsuits, hacking gauntlets, airburst rounds, and wallhack buttons? So far, here’s what we know about the five new ones:

Emma “Sundance” Roger (Assault)

(Image credit: DICE)

Sundance is a French assault specialist and brings two major benefits to the battlefield. She is the only specialist with a wingsuit and seems to have improved mobility on the map. In the trailer, you’ll see her swiftly crossing the open landscape, gliding straight through a broken window, and returning to first-person fast enough to enter a shootout. Looks convenient!

She also has a special grenade-type bundle, “Smart Explosive,” which includes “Anti-tank, EMP, Scatter Grenade.” In the trailer, you can see that she uses two. One is to fly automatically towards the helicopter after being thrown in the air, and the other is to look like someone has been blown up.

Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza (Assault)

(Image credit: DICE)

Bulldozers are a Mexican assault topic and seem to be clearly easier to play than sundance. He has a passive that allows him to take less damage and recover faster from explosive damage, and has a ballistic shield that covers his entire front from incoming projectiles. It’s not clear if that means blocking the rocket launcher, but let’s assume it’s only being evaluated against bullets.

The spike (reconnaissance)

(Image credit: DICE)

Paik is a Korean reconnaissance specialist and has two different ways to highlight the enemy causing the problem. Her main gadget is a scanner that temporarily highlights nearby enemies through walls (and probably for your squad; it’s not clear). It’s basically a short-lived Wallhack button, similar to Apex Legends’ Bloodhound scanner. Pike’s passive ability is a sensor that automatically highlights the enemy shooting her (again, I’m still not sure if that information is shared with your squad).

Navin Rao (reconnaissance)

(Image credit: DICE)

Lao, an Indian reconnaissance specialist, is a battlefield hacker. His “Cyberwarfare Suite” includes a wrist-mounted computer that can “hack” enemy soldiers. Hacking and then killing someone will automatically find other nearby enemies, triggering a potentially murderous chain reaction that encourages an aggressive approach. Rao can also manually hack in-world objects that can point to mines and other gadgets, such as windows, pylon (shown on the trailer) and “enemy equipment”.

Constantine “Angel” Angel (Support)

(Image credit: DICE)

Angels are Romanian support picks and not as healers as their teammates’ mobile gun stores. His main ability allows him and his team to airdrop into a special crate that can be used to exchange loadouts on the fly (similar to the Call of Duty: Warzone loadout box). is).

Apparently, swapping loadouts can change the guns you hold and the secondary gadgets, but the specialists you’re playing. The angel’s passive abilities allow him to revive his teammates much faster than usual and restore their armor a bit.

Add the beta playable specialists and Kimble “Irish” Graves (a previously announced specialist played by actor Michael K. Williams) for a total of 10.

Webster Mackay (Assault) Emma “Sundance” Rosier (Assault) Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza (Assault) Ji-Soo Paik (Recon) Wikus “Casper” Van Daele (Recon) Navin Rao (Recon) Maria Falck (Support) Constantin “Angel” “Anghel (support) Pyotr” Boris “Guskovsky (engineer) Kimble” Irish “Graves (engineer, do you think?)

The new specialist’s presentation in the trailer will help remind you that the concept of class has more or less evaporated in Battlefield 2042. Sure, Jiss is considered a reconnaissance character, but as the trailer shows, her Wallhack ability is at its best. An aggressive close combat scenario rather than sniping from a hilltop a mile away. Used in. So what made her a reconnaissance rather than an assault? It seems to be focused on Intel, but not much else.

It’s also worth noting that more than half of the launch roster is classified as assault and reconnaissance, with only two options for each of the other roles. We would like to see if DICE will adjust for this imbalance in the first post-launch update of Battlefield 2042.

