Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung has two foldable items, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unlike previous generations, they are more durable, less buggy, and more ready for prime time than ever before.

Now let’s analyze who needs to get the Z Flip 3 and who uses the Z Fold 3.

You care about portability

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is basically a 2021 foldable mobile phone. When closed, it becomes a thick little square with rounded corners that fits in a shirt pocket, pants pocket, purse, or funny pack. It’s so cute, it folds up and opens vertically to become a full-size 6.7-inch smartphone. In comparison, the Z Fold 3 is a fairly heavy device and quite thick. It also doesn’t fold, but rather opens up to something bigger.

Even after weeks of use, the Z Flip 3 is as sturdy as a regular smartphone iPhone 13 or Galaxy S21 and weighs 138 grams and is slim. However, the Z Flip 3 is the most portable flagship because it can be folded.

You care about the color

If you’re curious about a design that suits your personality, the Z Flip 3 is for you. Available in gray, white, pink, cream, green, lavender and phantom black. To be honest, this isn’t the most eye-catching option, but some of those two-tone qualities are pretty eye-catching. And if you’re willing to pay a little more, you can get the Bespoke Edition with customizable Z Flip 3 colors for $ 1,099. Hope Samsung will eventually reintroduce the shiny purple style that we saw in the original Z flip.

The Z Fold 3 is only available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, or Phantom Silver and cannot be customized.

Need flagship function at regular flagship price

The $ 999 ZFlip 3 is not only the most affordable foldable, but also the same price as any other flagship device. It features a 6.7-inch main display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, wide and ultra-wide cameras, all-day battery life, and Android 11 with Samsung user interface. There’s also a cover screen on the front that can do more than help you take better selfies as an easy way to view notifications. Importantly, the Z Flip 3 is about the same as the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13 Pro, except that it doesn’t have a telephoto lens. There is an additional bonus that you can fold it open and close.

I want to combine my mobile phone and tablet into one

The secret of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is that it has a tall screen on the front that can be opened like a book for a mini tablet. It is a two-in-one and aims to be the best of both worlds. The application can move seamlessly from the front to the inside, and both displays look very clear. The Z Fold 3 also has 12GB of RAM and a high-performance processor to easily handle all possible tasks, whether multitasking with more than 6 apps or streaming games via Xbox Game Pass. I can do it. If desired, it can be the ultimate productivity device, but it can also bend its muscles for play and entertainment.

While the Z Fold 3 actually gives you the flexibility to adapt to different devices, the Z Flip 3 is actually a foldable smartphone and the cover screen is cool, but it’s not very useful for everyday work.

S pen is your requirement

The future of the Galaxy Noteline is in the air, but Samsung is spreading the wealth of S-Pen around its many devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports a special edition S-pen that allows you to safely write to the main display. This pen has a unique tip that can be retracted under heavy pressure. However, the entire experience of the S Pen, which Samsung users are enthusiastic about, has come to be expected. You can also take notes with the pre-installed Samsung Notes App and many third-party apps. I wasn’t an artist, but I can sketch, paint, and work digitally.

The main drawback of the Z Fold 3 S Pen is that there is no place to insert it and there is no way to attach it magnetically. It’s also not included in the Z Fold 3’s $ 1,799 price tag. Also, the S Pen does not work on the Z Flip 3. We do not recommend trying it, as it can puncture the display.

I want a lot of cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a total of 5 cameras. Two selfie cameras and three cameras are installed on the back. The latter is where we focus our attention and its flagship level setup. Wide lenses, ultra wide lenses, and telephoto lenses are available, making them a versatile weapon for capturing content. The quality of the three lenses was good and the exact colors and a fair amount of details were preserved. I can’t find Samsung Space Zoom on this device, but it’s weird given the price. However, these three lenses outperform the Z Flip 3.

And the obvious deciding factor is that the Z Flip 3 is priced at $ 1,000 and the Z Fold 3 is priced at $ 1,799. Both are starting prices.

Ultimately, the Z Flip 3 is the equivalent of a regular smartphone. It has a unique form factor that allows it to fold into smaller sizes. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 lets you enjoy the future by combining two devices into one. You only pay a large sum for the right to put it in your pocket.

