The next map of Apex Legends embarks on an unseasonable summer vacation





The days are getting colder, the weather is shining, and the nights are going well. Winter is just around the corner. However, the latest trailer for Apex Legends has bloody murder buds on holidays. For fun in the sun.

Following a rather disastrous revelation of the new legendary ash, Apex Legends: Escape Cinematic will brighten your mood on a lovely and relaxing beach trip. The surf is up, the sun is out, and Hughes’ shirt is firmly off, but everyone knows that good times will continue. Next is a whirlwind tour of the new map for the next season. This is a lush tropical island full of bugs, beasts and bad guys, led by a new murder bot.

Her hitman across the jungle introduces us to her abilities. It’s pretty tightly mapped to what she leaked before she revealed. She uses the thrown grave to hold the enemy in place, but later she uses her sword to phase dash long distances, as well as to Titanfall 2’s Ronin Titan with similar abilities. Nods. Portal.

Early on, I see her using a pilot’s data knife (also from Titanfall 2) on a fallen enemy. This suggests that she can scan the Death Box to find the absent murderer. These abilities give a strong impression that she will be an absolutely ruthless hunter killer, and Short does not hesitate to draw her in that light. But hey, I’m sure her pet mouse is nice.

Before the Apex Legends: Escape gameplay trailer is released on October 35th, we’ll take a closer look at Ash’s new features, new maps, and new CAR submachine guns. Season 11 itself will arrive on November 2nd. Best If you are still lying down, pack your sunscreen.

