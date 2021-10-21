Surface Duo 2 Review: Improvements – TechCrunch





If it was easy to challenge the status quo, we would know a lot more. In the smartphone world, this means deliberately thinking about the outside of the rectangle, the form factor that has been the default for more than a decade and a half. Slowly but surely, companies are testing water amid stagnant smartphone sales.

In recent years, there have been many evolutionary impasses. ZTE’s Axon M comes to mind. The brave attempt, even if severely flawed, had two smartphones stuck together for all intents and purposes. Samsung’s foldable phones seemed destined to follow a similar fate early on.

A few generations later, the company turned things around, even though the longevity and mainstream impact of both lines and categories was still an issue. For example, it’s no exaggeration to say that you enjoyed the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It works as intended, isn’t as cumbersome as many other foldable devices, and is honestly the first foldable device I recommend.

Like Samsung, Microsoft is in a good position to push the boundaries of this category. Long ago, the company abandoned its hope of becoming a mainstream mobile powerhouse. Of course, it’s not due to lack of attempt. But even the $ 7.2 billion acquisition of Nokia couldn’t keep those dreams alive. Instead, the company found hardware comfort on the Surface line. This was a modest success and created a truly attractive form factor.

The first Surface Duo was born from that line. It took pride in thinking outside the standard PC / tablet form factor. At an event in October 2019, the company unveiled a dual-screen Neo laptop and a small Duo, a dual-screen Android handset. The former never came to production. In May, Microsoft confirmed the death of Windows 10 X and seems to be looking forward to it with Neo.

When the Duo went on sale last fall, it was one of the most enthusiastically anticipated devices. Like ZTE, Microsoft has avoided the need for a foldable display by hinged the two screens together. But with nearly a decade of Surface hardware underneath that belt, the company has clearly created a much more elegant solution. But like the previous Axon M, the original Duo was very disappointed.

It wasn’t a failure from a hardware perspective (although sales may be another story), but it suffered from too many issues to approach justifying the $ 1,400 asking price. I did. The lack of an external camera, buggy software, and the decision not to include 5G were one of the main issues with the loaded device. First-generation products are likely to be incomplete — it’s an early adopter plight.

But when asking consumers to pay that much for a new device, there is a certain level of quality expected — what the original Duo couldn’t meet. But for that honor, Microsoft listened. Obviously, it doesn’t help a few selected people who bought the original product, but the company clearly promises to be better off by future customers. In that sense, Surface Duo 2 is more than just an update to the original device. This is an effort to correct some of the biggest mistakes of its predecessor.

If the first Duo approaches this new model, Microsoft can make a fairly compelling argument that it would have saved a lot of pain. Adding a Snapdragon 888 with 5G, setting up a triple camera facing the back, narrowing the gap between dual screens, and continuously improving the software are important steps in the right direction. However, the Duo 2 is still far from the kind of device that we can truly recommend. The next few generations (if Microsoft continues to invest in the device) will determine if the device problem is fundamental or simply requires continuous improvement.

The software that may still have bugs in switching between displays is probably the latter. In addition to developing its own dual-screen software, Microsoft is taking advantage of much of Google’s work with companies such as Samsung to create a collapsible version of Android. Of course, developing a foldable, dual-screen form factor is not a perfect one-on-one. However, given Microsoft’s vast resources, perfecting that experience can be a matter of time and money motivated to invest. This is the product of growing interest in devices.

Whereas the original Duo used an internal camera to shoot, the 2 now has three rear cameras. It is 12 megapixels wide, 12 megapixels telephoto, and 16 megapixels ultra-wide-angle. It certainly sounds good on the surface of it — and definitely its improvement. However, the camera app was minimal and the image quality was consistently substandard compared to the significantly cheaper system. The duo struggled with more mixed and low light than expected in the $ 1,500 system in 2021.

Microsoft hasn’t invested as much in mobile photography as Samsung, Apple and Google. It’s certainly shown here, but it’s also something that can be improved in future generations. However, in the end, the camera leads to one of the potential fundamental problems with the device. One of the reasons the original Duo relied on the internal camera is the practical issue of form factor. A second display that uses the camera to open the device on one side and acts as a viewfinder on the other side.

The company actually does a decent job with camera bumps, so the back of the display sits together at a slight angle. However, it is painful to actually use it. It’s a little nice to have a second screen to display the shot after shooting, but the process is awkward and similar to trying to shoot something using a tablet.

Despite these seemingly unavoidable flaws, the Duo 2 is a great piece of hardware, with the addition of features such as Microsoft Pen support and dual-screen games that came with the original Duo in May. It will be close. Where it should be. Other great touches like GlanceBar that glimpse notifications in the gap between screens when the device is closed show how Microsoft continues to work well with the form factor it has. But with ongoing problems and a $ 1,500 asking price, the hope that the product will truly become mainstream has been felt for generations at best.

