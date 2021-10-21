The Razers Kraken V3 headset offers a redesigned look with a sleek sound





Razer has announced a redesigned Kraken V3 lineup with new features. At the top of the offering is the Razers Wireless Kraken V3 Pro. It costs $ 199.99 and has a built-in tactile sensation. If wireless isn’t important, the $ 129.99 Kraken V3 HyperSense has the same tactile capabilities, but with a few other tweaks. The $ 99.99 wired Kraken V3 doesn’t have a tactile sensation, but otherwise it’s the same as the Kraken V3 HyperSense.

Compared to the previous generation, V3 looks less bulky and flashy. Many Razers headsets are biased towards what they look like over-ear headphones, and this is no exception. Some of its features are borrowed from other Razer headsets. Each Kraken V3 headset is equipped with a Razers 50mm TriForce driver from the BlackShark V2 lineup, which provides HyperSense tactile feedback to two of the three Kraken V3 models.

The most attractive Kraken V3 is Pro. Priced at $ 199.99, it will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021, while the other two models will be available today. In addition to cutting code, Pro has the most features and more premium build materials. Featuring a leatherette-covered earcup and headband (other versions are soft fabrics), the USB-A 2.4GHz dongle works with PCs, PlayStation consoles, and Nintendo Switch docks. This high-end variant of the Kraken V3 also works wired via a 3.5mm jack and charges via USB-C.

The Kraken V3 Pro charges via USB-C and has the best build material of the three headsets announced. Image: Razer

Compared to the other two models, the Pros removable mic is a super cardioid type rather than a standard cardioid mic. The Super Cardioid Microphone Pickup has a narrow focus, so it may be perfect for picking up only your voice. Of course, it’s not a true Razer product that doesn’t support Chroma RGB. Each of the three headsets allows you to customize the color displayed on the logo and the circular trim of the LEDs that surround the logo.

Another big benefit of the Kraken V3 Pro is the $ 129.99 wired V3 HyperSense plus a built-in tactile actuator. Razer claims that its tactile sensation can convert sound into vibration in real time. Tactile company Lofelt has worked with Razer on these headsets to confirm with The Verge that L5 actuators and Lofelt Wavetech are being used here to deliver real-time tactile sensations. Given that these are actuators, not rumble motors, the sound should feel more punchy and emphasized. Given Rofelz’s expertise in space, I’m looking forward to trying this out. With the Razer, you can fine-tune your tactile sensation using the buttons on the Kraken V3 Pro and V3 HyperSense. Not all game and movie scenes sound better to the touch, so it’s useful to be able to change settings on the fly if needed.

The most affordable version of the Kraken V3 is the $ 99.99 base model. It lacks tactile sensation, but features the same sound performance and design as the more expensive options. You can connect via USB-A and change the LED color via Razer Synapse, just like the other two options.

It’s been a while since Razer revisited the Kraken headset lineup, but with these upgrades, it looks like it was worth the wait. I’m looking forward to trying these, especially the pros, and there will be more coverage soon.

