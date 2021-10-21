Razer launches its own PC component with liquid cooler, case fan and power supply





Razer is expanding into PC components today with the launch of all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers, case fans, and even platinum-rated power supplies. As you can imagine, all three include RGB lighting, which is characteristic of Razer hardware. There is also a PWM fan controller that controls up to 8 fans and integrates into the Razers Synapse software.

The Razer Hanbo is the company’s all-in-one cooler with an addressable RGB pump cap. Razer has partnered with Asetek to create this AIO cooler. Hanbo is also designed for maximum thermal performance and silent operation. The orientation of the pump is 360 degrees, so it can be placed in any configuration.

The Razers Hanbo AIO is available in 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes. Image: Razer

Razer makes both 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes available, but the company is still releasing pricing information. These AIOs will arrive at some point in November, and Razer says it will continue to work with Asetek on new AIO coolers.

Razers’ new kunai fan is also designed to help cool your PC build. These case fans use hydraulic bearings and are available in both 120mm and 140mm sizes. Razer incorporates RGB rings on the front and back to provide 18 addressable LEDs for the 120mm fan and 22 addressable LEDs for the 140mm version.

You can use the Razers Synapse software to control your kunai fan. The 120mm version offers up to 2,200rpm and the 140mm version offers up to 1,600rpm. Razer is particularly proud of the static pressure of the fans in these cases, saying it is 70% more than its competitors. These fans can be daisy-chained or controlled in sequence.

The Razers Kunai fan includes an LED with an RGB ring. Image: The Razer PWM Fan Controller can support up to 8 Razer case fans. Image: Razer

Razer also created a pulse width modulator (PWM) fan controller, as fans in the RGB case wouldn’t be complete without a fan controller. It supports up to eight Razer Kunai fans and is fully integrated with Synapse to provide customizable fan curve controls. The Razer has a magnet on the back of the controller, so if you hide the magnet during cable management, it will be secured to the steel on the back of the normal case.

Razers Kunai case fans start at $ 44.99 and PWM fan controllers start at $ 49.99. Both are available today.

The Razers Katana power supply is fully compatible with Chroma. Image: Razer

The final Razer PC component is a variety of Katana power supplies. These platinum-rated ATX power supplies are fully modular and include a zero RPM ARGB fan that is fully compatible with the Razer Chroma. Various capacities from 750W to 1,200W are available, and if you really want to use everything, there is also a 1,600W titanium rated PSU.

Razer states that it uses Japanese 105-degree rated capacitors and high-quality components for its power supplies, which will begin shipping in early 2022 after being fully certified. Razer has not yet announced the price of the Katana power supply.

Razer is entering a crowded market with extensions to PC components, and players like Corsair, Cooler Master, NZXT, and Noctua are all fighting to cool their custom PC builds. It’s still hard to know exactly where the Razer fits without knowing the full price, but the compatibility of Chroma and RGB lighting is certainly appealing to some. We hope the pricing is also attractive.

