Razers’ futuristic Zephyr masks are available today starting at $ 99.99.





The Razers Zephyr face mask will be open to the public after months of feature tuning and beta testing with the Razer Superfan. You can buy it from 11PMET / 8PMPT tonight from Razer.com in two configurations. The $ 99.99 most basic kit includes three sets: a mask, a carrying tote, a USB-C charging cable, an anti-fog spray, and a replaceable N95 filter that covers 9 days of use. If you want to include more filters in your purchase, the $ 149.99 version includes all of the above, plus 33 sets of filters for 99 days of filter use. The filter is available in sets of 10 for $ 29.99 and can be used for 30 days.

Zephyr is a completely different kind of product than Razer and could be one of the most important products to date. While the brand is primarily known for its entertaining gaming accessories and PC components, Zephyr masks are aimed at maintaining people’s health (often illuminated by RGB LEDs). The CES 2021 was a bit confusing as it historically unveiled game-related concepts such as a three-screen laptop and a gorgeous modular desktop concept, but it was still a big hit.

According to Razer, replace the Zephyrs filter as soon as possible if you spend a lot of time in a high-risk environment, such as indoors. Razer

Some saw the January Zephyr’s announcement as a play to take advantage of the global crisis. The Razers case, where there was initially no certification to prove that the mask was pandemic and safe to use, didn’t help, but it’s still not. The mask is registered with the FDA. This basically means that the FDA does not endorse Zephyr’s effectiveness, but that it recognizes the existence of this product. Razer states that this is not a medical device or personal protective equipment (PPE) and has not been specifically tested against COVID-19. The company does not share whether it is seeking further approval. Currently sold as an air purifier.

The filter is N95 grade and has 99% BFE (bacterial filtration efficiency). The mask claims to be able to filter 99 percent of air particles sized at 0.3 microns. In particular, the company provides this level of protection for breathing and breathing air. The answer is a bit complicated as to whether that means it can block COVID-19 particles. Although the virus particles are smaller than 0.3 microns, the post linked from USA Today states that they usually bind to much larger molecules such as water.

To install the filter, remove the magnetically attached caps on the two air valves and insert them into the filter with the black part facing the mask. There is another filter that is inserted under the see-through plastic window. Each set of N95 grade filters can be used for up to 72 hours until the filtration is no longer effective. According to Razer, if you spend a lot of time in a high-risk environment, such as indoors, you should replace the filter as soon as possible.

Two circular N95 grade filters fit between the Zephyr fan and its magnetic cap. There is another filter to replace just below the see-through plastic window. Razer

Zephyr has styles and features not normally found in the average face mask. It looks like a futuristic gas mask, with Razers Chroma RGB lined up at the ends of the intake and exhaust ports where you install the N95 filter. Although LEDs are primarily for display, they are also advertised as accessibility features because they work in conjunction with a see-through window that covers the mouth, theoretically catching more lip reading and non-verbal cues. The mask can be obscured.

For those who feel that they don’t have enough airflow, Zephyr has a fan near the filter that is intended to facilitate breathing. You can turn on the fan with the button on the mask and switch between the two speeds (4200 rpm and 6200 rpm). There is a third air chamber near the bottom of the mouth, but it is passive and has no fan.

The Zephyr is a dual strap design that is said to fit all head sizes, with one strap fitting to the neck and the strap with a locking mechanism to secure the back of the head. Both straps, as well as the front nose and chin contact area, feature silicone. Silicone parts that touch your face can be removed for easy cleaning. However, Razer warns you not to wipe the inside of plastic windows. This is because it can ruin the anti-fog coating, which makes the mouth easier to see.

Razer

Razer initially promised to install amps and speakers in Zephyr to boost your voice, but unfortunately that feature wasn’t in this first-generation product. According to Razer, by removing this feature, Zephyr was able to reduce some weight, add a larger air valve, and prolong the battery life. However, this does not preclude that this feature may appear in future iterations of Zephyr. This was disappointing news for people like my partner teachers. To her, the idea of ​​not having to scream through the mask all day seemed like a killer app.

Zephyr is fully operational with built-in buttons, but it also supports a Bluetooth connection that controls RGB lights via the Zephyr app for Android and iOS. The built-in battery should last up to 8 hours on a single charge, but if you’re not using RGB lights and have the fan set to the lowest setting.

Many people, including myself, appreciate the anonymity of regular face masks, so the idea of ​​wearing Zephyr every day seems like a high-profile exercise that I can’t enjoy. Needless to say, owning Zephyr is expensive outside the gate and is even more expensive as you have to buy more filters.

We’ll talk about Zephyr sooner, but sooner, Verge Healthtech reporter Nicole Wetsman and I will be on stage at On The Verge on October 23, demonstrating Zephyr and asking Razer a lot of questions.

Do you have any questions about masks? Please let us know in the comments below.

