TFT Set 6 October 21st PBE Patch: Complete Notes and Bug Fixes





The champion was the focus of the Teamfight Tactics PBE update on October 21st, with a total of 14 balances in addition to bug fixes and Hextech Augment tweaks.

Giant PBE updates for TFT Set Six continue to take place daily, and game design director Stephen Motedog Mortimer says that big patches aren’t “surprise”, depending on how “ambitious” gizmos and gadgets are. Is reminding me. Challenger’s trait champion was struck today with a few minor tweaks, but Dr. Mundo got a nerf and Victor was reworked. Dragon’s Claw has been tuned for abuse from Warwick and some Hextech Augments have changed.

From Cogmo’s attack damage and speed nerfs to Heimardinger buffs, the balance changes in the TFT Set Six October 21st PBE patch notes are:

Set up 6 PBE Champion changes

In the PBE update on October 21, a total of 14 TFT set 6 champions have undergone a balance change.

1 Cost Caitlin: Spell damage buffed from 800/1120/2000 to 800/1400/2250 2 Cost Blitz Crank: Spell damage buffed from 1120/250/999 to 150/300/1337 Kog ‘Maw: Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45 Kog’ Maw: Spell attack speed reduced from 80% to 70% Quinn: All spell disarmament damaged by her spell from the primary target Changed to target 3 cost gang plank: spell attack damage rate buffed from 170/180/200 to 180/190 / 210% Heimardinger: spell damage from 60/80/110 to 65/90 Buffed to / 120 Lissandra: Spell damage reduced from 250/400/700 to 250/375/600 Tarick: Spell heel buffed from 250/350/700 to 275 / 400/800 Zac: Spell damage weakened with 2 stars from 450/600/999 to 400/525/999 4 cost Dr. Mundo: Spell healing weakened from 100/150/500 to 90/120/500% Fiora: Damage reduced from 75/125/400 to 75/100/400 with 2 stars Oriana: Attack speed reduced from 0.8 to 0.75 Oriana: Spell Shield reduced from 175/375/750 to 175/325/750 Reduced 5 Cost Victor: Longer than spell number Reduces armor by 50% Viktor: Reduces target armor by 70% for 6 seconds with basic attack Viktor: Spell damage per laser reduced from 250/350/1500 to 275/375/1500 Increased other PBE balance changes

Dragon’s Claw has been tuned to trigger Fireball only for cast abilities and only once per Kog’Maw cast. The innovator’s tooltip has been changed to show that the mechanical companion will take health and attack damage based on the star level of your innovator unit. And some hex tech augments have been tweaked, including the addition of innovator hearts and souls as options.

Chemtech Overload: HP percentage due to explosion damage weakened from 50/75/100 to 40/60/80% En Garde: Disarmament period reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds Wise spending: Tier 1 Moved from to 2 and increased XP from 1 to 2 Innovator Heart and Soul added as Hextech Augment effects Set 6 PBE bug fixes

Hyperrolls no longer crash in Dragon Rounds and Knife Edges have been fixed to work awayboards. Tahm Kench will no longer be able to earn additional items when eating units with Thieves Gloves. Scrap units no longer lose buffs from cybernetic implants.

Woodland Charm clones that spawn in the Socialite spotlight Hex will now get the proper buffs, and Jhin’s spells will no longer trigger Dragon’s Claw. Critical strikes from Jin’s spell will no longer benefit from critical strike damage twice.

