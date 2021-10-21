Razers’ new Kraken gaming headset brings controller-like vibrations to your head





There are many ways to immerse yourself in setting up a video game. Choosing a monitor shape and size will make your virtual world look more realistic, and responsive peripherals that eliminate lag will make your movements smoother. Audio also has a dramatic effect. Gaming hardware company Razer claims to have raised the ante by applying haptic feedback to gaming headsets, similar to what you see on controllers. But does the vibration of your head make your experience more enjoyable?

Razer today announced three new headsets: the Razer Kraken V3, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, and the wireless Razer Kraken V3 Pro. As you can guess from the V3 nomenclature, these are updates to the Razer Kraken line and now also include sets such as the vibration-free Razer Kraken V3X.

Enlarge / Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense.

Razer

Both Kraken V3 HyperSense and Kraken V3 Pro use haptic feedback. Razer calls this feature HyperSense and uses a tactile driver for each earcup. The driver, as Razer says, takes the shape and frequency of the game audio, processes it within 5 milliseconds, and converts it into vibration. Digital signal processing covers the frequency range of 20200Hz.

Each tactile driver is connected to the left or right audio channel, depending on the earcups it calls home. The vibration is supposed to move from left to right at various levels along with the game audio. Therefore, if the truck explodes to the left, the left earcup will vibrate with a force of up to 4.3g. This technology was already seen on the Razers Nari Ultimate headset. This headset has been discontinued to make room for the flashy new Krakens.

Are you worried that you may have too much feedback? The on-ear control allows you to set the intensity to high, medium, low, or off. This is a good consideration not provided by Nari Ultimate.

How is the actual sound quality?

I don’t know the sound of the headset until I test it, but I know Razer has a TriForce Titanium 50mm driver in the set. This technology divides the audio driver into three parts. One for low frequencies, one for high frequencies, and one for mids. The driver is also coated with titanium to achieve higher frequencies without causing distortion. However, Kraken V3 doesn’t seem to use the latter. Its frequency response is best at 20,000Hz, which is very common in gaming headsets. You can also add surround sound to your headset via Razer’s own app, THX Spatial Audio.

Illustration of Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm audio driver.

I tried the TriForce driver on the Razer BlackShark V2. The headset delivered detailed, layered audio throughout the game and music. However, the new Krakens have been tuned for a smaller frequency response (2020,000Hz compared to 1228,000Hz for the BlackShark V2), and the headset configuration is different.

The Kraken V3 HyperSense can be purchased for $ 130 and the wireless Kraken V3 Pro for $ 200. If not for sale with the idea of ​​a vibrating skull, there is also a Kraken V3 built as well. Skip tactile feedback and cost $ 100.

