Microsoft Announces New Xbox Series X / SS SD Expansion Cards

Microsoft has announced two new SSD storage expansion cards created by official storage partner Seagate to increase space on the Xbox Series S or X. Joining an already released 1TB card will cost you $ 139.99 for a 512GB card and a higher price for 2TB. $ 399.99 released in November and December respectively. Large drives cost $ 100 more than the Xbox Series S initially costs.

Storage was one of the weirdest aspects of last year’s new console. Perhaps to keep costs down, all three were launched with apparently smaller NVMe SSD drives. The PS5 will be available with a unique 825GB of storage, of which only 667GB will be available for game storage. The Xbox Series X has a slightly larger 1TB drive and can use 802GB, while the Series S has only 512GB and the rest is 364GB. If each typical AAA console game reaches about 80GB, that’s not a lot of space.

Of course, more ironic readers may suggest that this creates a good opportunity for upsell. Players quickly realize that they cannot hold more than one Triple A man shoot on their machine at a time. Not having to remove the old one every time you buy a new one means that many players at some point fork out for storage relief.

Given that Microsoft has taken a very closed approach to the market so far, the new card announced today is certainly welcome. Sony recently updated the PS5 to accept third-party Gen 4 SSDs that meet the requirements (and their installation isn’t as hard as you fear), but the Redmond Beast reveals the Xbox Series X / S. Designed to accept only proprietary drives made for that console. Of course, this means there’s no price competition at all, so Microsoft and Seagate can charge whatever they like for their Xbox series bespoke expansion cards.

This frankly brings us to the situation of the farce. That about 2TB upgrade to just 364GB of internal storage is 33 percent more expensive than the Xbox Series S in the first place. $ 300 for console and $ 400 for drive. Adding the new 512GB option for $ 140 will still cost the cheaper Series S just $ 60 more than the price of a full-fledged Xbox Series X.

I just look down on myself and pay attention to all of this. I am based in the UK. In the UK, despite the global shortage, Series S is always available directly from Microsoft for some strange reason. I found it very wise to get one for $ 300 without any fuss about 4K. Then I spent another $ 300 to get the 1TB extension right away, so Id has room to install something on it. Oops.

Clearly competition is urgently needed here, as is finally happening on the PS5. You can now buy a Gen 4 2TB NVMe SSD for your PC for just $ 240. That’s about half the price of a custom Xbox card. And while these prices are constantly falling, Microsoft could remain fixed at these hefty rounds for some time to come.

The official 512GB Seagate expansion will be available in mid-November, and the 2TB version will be available in early December. So far, Microsoft hasn’t given a more accurate date.

