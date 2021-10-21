“Metroid Dread” developer complaints highlight video game credit issues





Video game developer Roberto Mejas has created some of the visuals players see in Nintendos’ new hit switch game Metroid Dread, but due to his frustration, his name doesn’t appear in credits.

Importance: Video game credits are inconsistent across the industry and are often complicated by the policies and politics of the studios and publishers that create them.

This was an issue with many major releases, including Dread, after the Spanish outlet Vandal reported crediting complaints from three developers who helped create the game at the Spanish studio Mercury Steam.

What I know is that I’ve been working really hard for those eight months and my work is there, Mejas told Axios. It’s as easy as that.

He publicly raised this issue on LinkedIn last week and congratulated his former colleague on the game, but I’d like to ask Mercury Steam: Why don’t I see it in my game credits? Is it something wrong?

What they say: Mercury Steam didn’t respond to a request for comment from Axios, but company policy can make an exception, but by trusting the developers who worked on the game for at least 25% of the time. I told Vandal that there was.

Mejas worked in the studio for eight months, but the game had been in development for over three years. Some former Mercury Steam developers are included in a special section of credits, but not others who believe he or he has made a remarkable contribution.

Mejas said he made a 30% reduction to work for Mercury Steam in 2019, hoping that fame, including in-game credits, would be compensated.

He didn’t even know he wasn’t listed on the dreads after he started playing, as the credits wouldn’t roll until the player won the challenging game, but a friend ran through it over the weekend and contacted him. .. She told me, you are not there. … What’s wrong?

The big picture: For years, developers in this largely unintegrated area have complained that they have been excluded from the credits of the games they worked on.

Studios often cite retention policies, saying that developers have worked on a project for a specific period of time or need to be there when the game ships. Beyond whether the developer is listed in the credits, there is a problem with the job title and the timing and method of credits in the game role.

Next Step: Mejas can’t point out what he worked on. This is because the NDA prohibits identifying his exact work in the game as another common industry practice.

But he believes that without credit, future employers will believe in him, even if he doesn’t have the evidence he felt he earned.

