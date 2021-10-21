Charting courses through the ever-changing context of the Internet – TechCrunch





Pete Knowlton Contribution

Pete Knowlton is a Senior Director of Operations and Community for the digital privacy company Ghostery.

Given today’s Internet situation, Google’s overwhelming market share immediately comes to mind.

According to the latest report, Google accounts for nearly 87% of the global search market, Chrome accounts for more than 67% of the global browser market, and has 2.65 billion users worldwide. Therefore, startups that create online tools should be considered as technology giant partners with some ability, but this market management also means that Google can take advantage of browsers and freely change regulations. ..

In fact, over the last decade, Google has woven certain restrictions on online startups into Chrome’s structure. A few years ago, Google began applying a single-purpose extension policy, requiring developers to limit their extensions to one narrow focus or browser feature.

Recently, Google has rolled out plans for Manifest V3, a new specification for building Chrome extensions that strive to improve user security and privacy. Basically, the Chrome Web Store will no longer accept new extensions built using the previous Manifest V2 guidelines from January 2022, and by the following year, all existing programs that do not comply with Manifest V3 regulations will be shut down. Will be done.

In this case, some startups are facing life-threatening scenarios where they either spend time and resources adapting their products to Manifest V3, or they are completely gone in Chrome. My employer, Ghostery, faces this challenge most seriously.

While these obstacles may seem disappointing to some, Google wants to listen and listen and see how this affects individual players in the universe. We’ve extended the rollout timeline to gather more developer insights. Startups need to take full advantage of this delay to identify specific migration challenges.

This Chrome update is just one example of how online innovating startups can always pull the floor covering from below. Therefore, you should always allocate resources both to keep up with these policies and to have the right engineers on your deck. Navigate through these fine-grained changes.

Still, hosting your core business on the Internet has undeniable benefits such as widespread visibility, easy installation, and access to an avid user base. If tech giants like Google are willing to work with startups to find the best solution for all parties (and certainly they seem to be), take advantage of these open communication channels. And the responsibility to advocate on behalf of their products lies with the SME offering.

Ask the network for support

Fortunately, individual startups don’t just have to face the changing Internet environment. With different players working within the same ecosystem, companies have a vast network of related businesses available for support and advice. Online space startups need to feel united by the constant changes that affect all companies in their ecosystem, rather than feeling obsessed with their challenges.

For example, while navigating Manifest V3, I joined the W3C group of web extensions. In this community, you can share use cases and work with other affected companies to tailor technology to the latest guidelines. By pooling resources and participating in this mutual collaboration, you can troubleshoot early in the adaptation process.

Whether you’re looking for a similar group or consulting directly with a network of founders and business leaders, it’s imperative to rely on the startup community during these temporary periods for both product and general business direction. ..

Become adaptable in one or more ways

In addition to actively allocating resources to adapt hero products, online innovating startups need to constantly reassess their product roadmaps and look for unique opportunities to diversify their products. I have.

Not the same two years in the history of the Internet, but one of the stability is the desire for individuals to have customization options within this ecosystem. Agile startups are ready to offer the latest and greatest solutions, from e-commerce tools to passwords. Protection system, privacy suite, etc.

For some companies, this may mean investing more time in product development outside of Chrome and researching the features that Firefox, Safari, or other alternative browsers can offer. Each technology giant has its own policies related to browser customization, allowing startups to open their doors to a whole new user base and build their own features that are compatible with different systems.

Startups can also move into the mobile sector to see how online innovation works in the iOS and Android world. Ultimately, having a product range that spans different corners of online life, from in-browser to mobile applications, makes the company resilient to the constant changes in the online world and is becoming more diversified. If so, building this resilience will be much easier. Part of your business plan from the beginning.

Accept the constant of change

Start-ups that create online tools and programs are constantly challenging policy changes, regulatory changes, and market demand, but are not afraid to work with Big Tech to pursue adaptive product strategies. Companies give consumers the best possible products and experiences.

Staying firmly on your mission and willing to modify your approach along the way will allow you to successfully innovate over the years to come.

