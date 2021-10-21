Junkrat, Torbjrn buff monitoring the latest patch tests





It’s been about three months since Overwatch developers shared their changes with the community through cards. But in the meantime, they were clearly making some explosive changes.

An patch test on October 21 will test the buffs of heroes who don’t often use some of the top competitive meta, like Torbjrn, who has lost some time from the cooldown. McCree also had to test one of his kit’s most popular buffs, an aerial combat roll that could get him out of the knockback situation.

Overall, Junkrat received the widest potential buff in this patch. His short range impact damage soared at the expense of falloff damage added to his main fire. This makes random deaths from distant spam grenades less annoying and constant, but it also makes junkrats a terrifying close-range enemy.

As always, these changes are and will only be active in the Experimental Card section of the Overwatchs home page. There is no guarantee that these changes, if any, will be reflected in the live server in its current state.

Hero reduced Torbjrn overload cooldown from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Rivet gun replacement ammo consumption has been reduced from three to two per shot.

Everyone’s favorite builder got a healthy amount of buffs with this patch. The developer said in a patch note that shortening the overload cooldown would give Torbean additional armor and speed, allowing him to use it a bit more aggressively. Right-clicking on his rivet gun also reduces ammo usage. So the thawb is much more dangerous.

The duration of the first slow damage ramping speed of McCree Deadeyes has been reduced from 0.8 seconds to 0.5 seconds. Combat rolls can now be used in the air.

Cowboys are getting airtime with a quality of life change to combat rolls. This defensive ability can now be used in the air, allowing McCree to escape the pesky situation of a wrecking ball piledriver. McCrees Ultimate’s Deadeye also deals peak damage faster. According to the developers, it could threaten the enemy faster than ever before.

Moira Biotic Orbs slowed down in the presence of targets, reducing from 27.5% of normal speed to 15% of normal speed.

When the Moiras Biotic Orb finds a target, the orb slows down as it attaches to the victim. This minor buff makes the orb even slower after being locked, allowing the moira to deprive the enemy of more energy and health.

The impact damage of the Junkrat Flag Launcher has been increased from 40 to 90, and the explosion damage has been reduced from 80 to 60. A falloff has been added to impact damage, and the amount of knockback has been slightly reduced. Between 15 and 25m, impact damage was reduced to 20%.

With some of these changes, the rat may become king again. The short range damage of Junkrats has been greatly enhanced, and the damage caused by direct fire has doubled to 90. His explosive splash damage has been reduced, but those well-targeted grenades can pack huge punches.

The cost of this buff is to add falloff damage to the Junkrats Frag Launcher. Impact damage is significantly reduced over longer distances. This means that it is much less likely to be removed by random junk rat spam in the future. The developers said in a patch note that these changes are aimed at increasing his short-range combat while reducing the potential for his long-range spam.

These changes are on the Experimental Card on the Overwatchs home page and may take effect for up to a week.

