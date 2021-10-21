Razer EnkiX Review | PCMag





Razer entered the gaming chair market with Iskur, but its expensive $ 499 chair was specially made for those who need strong lumbar support. Enki is Razer’s cheaper, more accessible gaming chair line, and Enki X is a great deal. The Enki X is reasonably priced at $ 299.99, more than $ 100 below the SecretLab Titan EVO pick from Iskur and Editors’ Choice. The Enki X is better made and more comfortable than its competitors in this price range, but lacks the features commonly found in more expensive chairs, such as tilting mechanisms and 4-way armrests (the more expensive non-X Enki). increase. I have). Even without these features, EnkiX stands out as a great value.

Photo: Razer Enki. The Enki X doesn’t have a tilt mechanism, but it can recline as shown in the picture.

Razer Enki X assembly

Open the Enki Xbox and you’ll see black cloth gloves with green trim. A cute touch to protect your hands when assembling the chair. However, using plain weave fabrics makes it a little harder to grab the parts.

Assembling a chair, with or without gloves, is as easy as almost any gaming chair. Bolt the top of the chair to the hinges of the seat. This tends to be the most frustrating step in the process. This is because both sides of the back of the chair need to fit into the small metal arms. Like the Secretlab Titan EVO, I was happy to see that the Enki X has a flat plate that helps align the screw holes. This is a useful move when you’ve seen too many gaming chairs omitted in the past. If you don’t have a plate, you’ll need to press the metal arm against the soft upholstery of the chair’s back and then crawl around to find the screw holes. Enki X plates are plastic rather than metal like Titan’s plates, but they work as well.

With the two main chair parts connected, attach the plastic cover to the side joints and turn the entire assembly over. Then screw the metal bracket into the bottom of the seat. Now you’re ready to pop on the chair. Push the casters and gas cylinder into the metal base and align the circular holes in the bracket with the top of the cylinder. The chair is ready!

Premium build

The assembled Enki X looks sleek and attractive. The curves along the backrest are a bit more snappy and organic than most gaming chairs, and the seats and backrest are slightly trimmed with a diamond quilting pattern instead of flat synthetic leather. The green stitching on the edges and the green Razer logo on the headrest establish branding and gamerness without looking absurd.

The leatherette itself is very nice and has two textures on the chair. The diamond quilted synthetic leather on the direct back and seat where the chair naturally meets your body is soft and smooth with a matte finish, except for the stiffer strips that run along the spine. The inside of the chair is where your shoulders and thighs touch when you move around while sitting, but it’s still smooth, but it’s a little textured and shiny. The material is visually appealing and sturdy.

The padding of EnkiX also uses dual materials. The foam on the seat is slightly softer than the foam on the back, so you feel a little more cushioning under you and a firmer support behind you. These touches, along with the gently molded lumbar support, give the chair an overall comfortable feel.

Razer EnkiX Headrest

It makes some compromises

The outer components of the main chair parts have been scooped out a bit by Razer compared to the standard Enki. First, you can only adjust the height and horizontal angle of the armrests. You can’t slide it left, right, front, or back like the Enki and Secret Lab Titan Evo chairs. Also, the Enki X armrests aren’t completely metal reinforced like the Enki armrests, and the simple matte black pipes attached to the chairs aren’t stylish.

However, the bottom of the chair is the biggest compromise. The chair is attached to the base gas cylinder via a simple metal plate rather than a heavy hinge mechanism. In other words, you can’t tilt the chair back like Enki or Titan Evo. You can recline the chair up to 152 degrees by pulling the lever on the right side of the seat, but you can’t lean back in the full chair. Unfortunately after using a chair that can be tilted for a long time, it helps to enable a much lower price for Enki X.

Enki also has a memory foam head pillow, but Enki X does not. It’s a pretty minor abbreviation.

Comfortable quality

The Razer Enki X is designed for people who are 5’5 “to 6’8” tall and weigh less than 300 pounds. I fit within that range and the chair feels comfortable. The back is supportive and fits snugly on the body. The seating comfort is firm yet soft and comfortable, and especially the smooth diamond quilted synthetic leather is low-priced but luxurious.

It’s a shame that there is no tilt mechanism, but lowering the cost of the chair is a natural compromise. The armrests can’t be locked in place, which is a bit annoying. In fact, I noticed that I regularly push my elbows inward or outward to move my armrests.

Razer Enki X lumbar support with diamond stitching

Valuable and expensive gaming chair

These complaints are minor compared to the value of the Razer Enki X and the high quality components used in the seats and back. It feels better than any GT Racing chair we have tested. For example, the Ace M1, the only model we’ve seen recently for less than $ 300, considers recommendations. The Razer Enki X is a comfortable and well-made chair that overturns the $ 300 price tag by scooping up the bottom plate and armrests. If your budget is tightly within that range, this is one of the best options available.

The non-X Razer Enki offers a complete gaming chair experience with tilting mechanism and 4D armrests, but at an additional $ 100 (not tested yet). Spending that much money also puts the SecretLab Titan Evo within reach, and the chair stands as our current favorite due to the quality and features of its construction. If you’re looking for a lighter chair and your budget is in the Enki X zone, the Editor’s Choice pick, the $ 319 Respawn Specter, is a compelling option with a mesh-lined build. Reclining (although the entire chair is tilted).

