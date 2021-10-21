MacBook Pro vs. Air: Which Apple Laptop Is Right For You? | CNN





Choosing between a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro was previously easy. If you need the basics, get Air. If you need a lot of power for video editing and 3D rendering, get Pro. But now that Apple’s powerful M1 chip has made the MacBook Air a legitimate beast, choosing a total of three MacBook Pro models to find the right Apple laptop for you hasn’t been so easy these days.

Fortunately, I was here to help. Apple has broken down the entire current MacBook lineup and its audience, from the sleek yet speedy Air to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the absolute monster.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

You want the cheapest and slimmest MacBook

The MacBook is exactly cheap, but the MacBook Air is great if you don’t want to spend as much as you can. Apple’s entry-level MacBook starts at $ 999 and is hundreds of dollars below that during the big sale. As the name implies, it’s still the most portable and sophisticated MacBook, with sharp edges slimmed down to just 0.16 edges and a lightweight 2.8-pound frame. If it’s yours, it’s also the only MacBook that comes in gold.

You want a lot of power and a little hard work for your daily work

The latest MacBook Air performs best on mainstream laptops, despite its relatively low price and small frame. Thanks to the internal M1 chip, Apple’s most affordable notebook is a performance test that makes it easy to navigate large numbers of apps, export high-quality video in seconds, and orbit around an equivalent Windows laptop. I was able to.

You want a quiet laptop

The MacBook Air is the only MacBook in the current lineup that has no built-in fan. That is, there is no risk of it sounding like a jet engine under heavy workload. Even though I exported heavy 4K files and opened 20 different apps, Air remained silent. Also, it didn’t get too hot.

Main Specifications

Starting price: $ 999 Display: 13.3 inches at 2560 x 1600 Processor: Apple M1 (7-core or 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU) Memory: 8GB / 16GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Ports: Two Thunderbolt 4 USB -C port, headphone jack Weight: 2.8 lbs Apple

You want more power than air without paying a fortune

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro has the same processor as Air, but with the addition of a graphics processing unit (GPU) core, which gives you a little more focus on your visually focused work. It also has a built-in fan that makes the processor a bit more difficult to work with when the laptop is pushed to the maximum during large video exports or large 3D renderings.

In our tests, there is definitely a difference between the two. Pro rendered 8K video files a few minutes faster than Air and found significantly higher graphics scores in the benchmark. I also got a few hours of battery life from the Pro. It clocked in in 16 hours and 30 minutes, compared to about 14 hours on Air. This makes the 13-inch model a good midpoint in the current Mac lineup. That’s because it offers more power and durability than the Air at a fairly reasonable starting price of $ 1,299.

You care about the touch bar (for some reason)

If you claim to have a MacBook with Apple’s highly polarized touchbar, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the only current Mac with it. The touchbar discards the usual columns of physical function keys and prioritizes touch-sensitive surfaces. Touch-sensitive surfaces can provide contextual control based on what they do. For example, Final Cut Pro makes it easy to swipe through long timelines to provide predictive text when typing emails and text messages. I wasn’t a big fan of touchbars, but it’s certainly used for creative types. So if you need a little more context control for a particular app, this is the Mac.

Requires a MacBook Pro without a notch

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have a thin bezel, a large, crisp screen, but a notch where the webcam is located. This isn’t necessarily a big deal for everyone, but if you want a MacBook Pro with a more uniform screen, the 13-inch is the best bet. And while there’s no more advanced Liquid Retina XDR display for the more expensive siblings, the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2560 x 1600 screen was a beauty to see in our tests.

Main Specifications

Starting price: $ 1,299 Display: 13.3 inches at 2560 x 1600 Processor: Apple M1 (8 core CPU, 8 core GPU) Memory: 8GB / 16GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4USB-C ports, Headphone Jack Weight: 3 lbs Apple

You want the most powerful MacBook out there and are willing to pay for it

The M1-powered MacBook Air and Pro already offer the best performance ever on a laptop, but the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros seem to be able to blow them out of the water. .. It’s packed with Apple’s new M1 Pro or M1 Max chip choices designed for the most hardcore power users and true creative professionals.

According to Apple, the M1 Pro delivers up to 70% faster processing performance than the M1 and up to twice the graphics performance. The M1 Max chip evolves even further with twice the GPU core. In other words, you can get twice the graphics performance of the M1 Pro and four times the graphics performance of the base M1. In particular, the 16-inch model is rated as having the longest battery life of up to 21 hours on any Mac. You’ll have to test your new machine to see how all the real nets are used, but these numbers are for the high-end MacBook Pro when it comes to demanding video rendering and 3D graphics. Shows that it is optimal for.

Of course, all this performance comes at a price. The 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro start at $ 1,999 and $ 2,499 with the M1 Pro chip, respectively. If you upgrade to M1 Max on a 14-inch or 16-inch, you’ll have to pay at least an additional $ 200 to add to either system.

Need a lot of ports

If you want to be able to connect to many accessories and monitors right out of the box, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are for you. Each of these laptops has three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting to an external 4K monitor and high-speed storage drive, an HDMI port for more external display options, and an SDXC for quickly transferring media files from your camera. It has a card slot and a MagSafe charging port. There is also a headphone jack that supports high impedance headphones for music producers and audiophiles.

By comparison, the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro each offer only two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one of which is used while charging the laptop. Therefore, if you want to avoid using a USB-C dongle, the high-end MacBook Pro is the best choice.

Need the best display on your Mac

The new MacBook Pro is more powerful than it used to be, with the largest, sharpest, and smoothest display on the Mac. After testing these screens, you’ll make the final decision, but on paper it looks like the best option for people who need as much real estate and as many colors and details as possible.

With a 14.2 inch display at 3024 x 1964 resolution and a 16.2 inch display at 3456 x 2234, the new MacBook is close to 4K and much larger and sharper than the 13.3 inch 2560 x 1600 panel. The latest 13-inch pro. The latest MacBook Pro uses the same Liquid Retina XDR technology as the latest iPad Pro and surprised us with its powerful brightness, contrast and detail.

It’s also the first MacBook screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This means scrolling web pages and watching high frame rate videos looks twice as smooth as other MacBooks. I noticed a big difference when using a 120Hz display on a laptop or tablet phone (including the iPad Pro and iPhone 13 Pro) and wanted to know how it would last with the new MacBook Pro.

I want the best webcam on my Mac

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro increase webcam resolution up to 1080p when compared to the other two models’ 720p. This allows for clearer video calls. You’ll have to test this yourself, but if using a 1080p camera on your 24-inch iMac is a sign, the new Pro will be a noticeable upgrade when capturing details and realistic skin tones. May provide. Unfortunately, we don’t have a Face ID for hands-free login yet. Also, there is no CenterStage support that allows the camera to automatically stay in the frame while on the move. Both are for iPad only. Still, you can combine a better camera with a high-end professional 6-speaker setup to find the perfect MacBook for video calling and content creation.

Main Specifications

Starting price: $ 1,999 (14 inches); $ 2,499 (16 inches) Display: 3024 x 1964 (14 inches), 14.2 inches. 16.2 inch (3456 x 2234 (16 inch)) Processor: Apple M1 Pro or Apple M1 Max Memory: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB (M1 Max only) Storage: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB / 8TB Ports: 3 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, HDMI, SDXC slot, MagSafe charging port, headphone jack with high impedance support Weight: 3.5 lbs (14 inches). 4.7 lbs (16 inches)

