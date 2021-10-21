Android 12 data and privacy features you probably didn’t know about





Use Android 12’s new privacy dashboard and settings to control what information your app can access.

Android 12 is now available on some devices. The update was announced at the Pixel event in October, with some popular features such as face-based auto-rotation that automatically adjusts when you rotate the screen, and “Silky Home” that makes your smartphone easier to use with one hand. Is attached. The latest OS updates will be available on upcoming Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 6, and will soon be rolled out to other Android devices.

However, some privacy features are also new. These are designed to give you more control over the amount of personal information that your mobile app can access. Android users can now access the privacy dashboard to manage their permissions and location. With the October Android update, you can also disable the microphone and camera in all apps (see below for details).

Here’s how to find out exactly which apps can access certain information about you, and how to revoke unfamiliar permissions. We’ll also show you how to access the new privacy dashboard to better control what your app can see about you.

Manage Android app locations and permissions

1. Open the privacy dashboard.

2. From the main page, you can go to various permissions to see which apps have accessed that information in the last 24 hours. These include location, camera, microphone and contacts.

3. Tap the permissions you want to view. You’ll see a timeline about which apps accessed that information and when.

4. At the bottom of the screen[権限の管理]Tap. This allows you to change what the app has access to. (This can also be done directly from each app.)

It also has the ability to turn on the approximate location rather than the exact location, so apps that don’t need to know exactly where they are (such as weather forecast apps) won’t get that level of detail.

Easily turn off microphone and camera access in all apps

Another new Android 12 feature gives you more control over your smartphone’s microphone and camera usage. Here’s how to turn it on and off across your smartphone.

1. Open the quick settings bar.

2. Turn the microphone or camera settings on and off.

Keep in mind that this will turn it off system-wide, so even if you gave the app permission to access the microphone or camera in the past, this will override that permission. However, the app itself doesn’t recognize that you turned it off. You just see a blank feed. If you switch off either the camera or the microphone, the Android system will notify you when you open an app that requires them.

For more information, see the best new features in Android 12 and everything else announced at Google I / O.

Stay up to date with the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about Google-powered devices, apps, and software.

