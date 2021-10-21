Twitter rolls out the ability for anyone to host Space – TechCrunch





After steadily expanding access throughout the year, Twitter today announced that an audio chat room feature called Twitter Spaces is now available to anyone who wants to host Space on iOS and Android. Earlier this year, the company restricted access to space hosting for accounts with at least 600 followers. Due to their existing audience, these accounts are likely to provide a great experience, he said.

Currently, Twitter states that this option will be available to all mobile users in the Twitter app.According to the graphics shared with today’s announcement, users[作成]You can start the first space by tapping the button (the button you use to post tweets).

The time has come — everyone on iOS and Android has deployed the ability to host Space

Welcome if you are hosting for the first time! It is a review of pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy

— Space (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Twitter had previously attempted to give Spaces its own tab in the app, but it hasn’t been widely deployed and isn’t showing up in the current image shared in the announcement.In fact, for Twitter users who are beta testing another new feature called the community, instead in the middle of the app’s navigation line.[コミュニティ]A button is displayed. Dedicated, according to Twitter[スペース]Tabs have recently been extended to more people in English on iOS, but are not yet available on Android.

Twitter has been repeating rapidly on Spaces since its beta release last year. Recently, Spaces hosts have added the ability to add up to 2 co-hosts and up to 10 speakers, allowing for large-scale events with more moderators. We also shut down a story feature called Fleets this summer. This makes Spaces the only product that appears on the top line of the Twitter mobile app.

Following the social networking hit app Clubhouse, which has become a popular pastime during the pandemic since the announcement of Spaces, many major platforms have launched their own audio networking products. Spaces and Clubhouse are currently competing with Facebook’s live audio room, Spotify Greenroom, Discord, Reddit, Public.com and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/21/twitter-rolls-out-the-ability-for-anyone-to-host-a-space/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos