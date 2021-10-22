Twitter is finally ready for anyone to create spaces





Twitter first launched Spaces in November 2020 in an attempt to stop Clubhouses from succeeding in its own version of an audio-centric chat room, but it can actually host Space with more than 600 followers. Was limited to Twitter users. Almost a year later, Twitter finally offers space hosting to all users. This is definitely a privilege that should have been granted long ago.

Twitter is a bit behind its own schedule, given that it promised everyone could launch the space in April. The Spaces team sent a tweet to announce the change, pointing out that both Android and iOS users will be able to host Spaces. We also provide a GIF that easily updates the user on how to host the space in case they forget after all these months.

The time has come-everyone on iOS and Android has deployed the ability to host spaces

Welcome if you are hosting for the first time! It is a review of pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy

Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Twitter has been anticipating itself throughout the year with a number of new Spaces features, including the ability to co-host and add up to 10 speakers. It created a fund for Spaces creators called the Spark Program and piloted Ticketed Spaces, also known as an audio room, where you had to pay admission. This is all without giving every user the most important ability of all, the option to host their room.

Clubhouse came out of invitation-only in July, and since then mobile users have been able to mess with the app. Twitter is currently only removing restrictions on hosting privileges, so you may have missed an important window to get users interested in using this feature. Will it accelerate the end of the clubhouse as the space grows, or will it end up as an abandoned feature like a fleet like a story?

