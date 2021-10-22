Focus on Mississauga as global tech companies continue to invest in Mississauga





Published: October 21, 2021 12:15 pm EDT | Updated: 8 hours ago

Missisaga, On, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Missisaga is gaining worldwide attention in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with increasing international investment in Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Infosys and others.

“Mississauga is located in the heart of North America’s second-largest tech cluster and the Toronto-Waterloo Technology Corridor, making it Canada’s top city, home to innovative and technology-driven companies,” said Mayor Bonnie Kromby. Says. “Technology companies are fascinated by Mississauga for its location, rich talent pool, and diverse workforce with an education. Investment from Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and Infosys gives the local workforce the opportunity to improve their skills. I am very pleased to bring in hundreds of jobs. “

Recent investments and expansions in Mississauga in the ICT sector include:

Cognizant, the first technology leader to invest in Mississauga. In 2018, we opened a 50,000-square-foot regional technology and service delivery center. The center includes a training room, a digital lab, and a collaborative innovation space for clients, and has continued to grow.

“Mississauga is an important hub of Cognizant’s Canadian operations and we are proud to be a longtime member of the community,” said Jay Massizac, Cognizant’s Countryhead Global Delivery Center and Atlantic Canada Regional Leader. Says. “This is a vibrant market with leading technology talent and academic institutions and home to many large customers in banking, insurance and retail. We have expanded since we opened our distribution center. It continues to occupy nearly 100,000 square feet, creating far beyond the original goals of feet of office space and 600 local jobs. We plan to hire approximately 1,000 people locally over the next two years. “

HCL Technologies opened a new state-of-the-art 350-seater global delivery center in Mississauga earlier this year. It is one of Canada’s largest HCL centers and houses a collaborative innovation lab for customers to devise, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions through next-generation technologies in the process of business transformation. HCL plans to create 2,000 new employment opportunities across Canada over the next three years, hire diverse and highly skilled local talent in Canada to serve global clients. ..

“HCL is the global IT leader who chose Mississauga for its diverse communities, skilled talent base and potential to leverage academic institutions,” said Joelien Jose, Executive Vice President of Country Heads, HCL Canada. .. “In addition, Mississauga is located in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area, with very good connectivity and home to many Fortune 500 companies that were an important consideration for expansion.”

Infosys recently announced that it aims to create 500 new jobs in Mississauga over the next three years. New employees will focus on the company’s new digital development center in Mississauga. The center provides R & D services and engineering services capabilities to clients throughout North America. In response to the surge in demand for training, re-skilling and learning by employers, Infosys plans to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 by 2023.

“Global technology companies landing in Mississauga are welcomed in a supportive, business-friendly environment with the help of the Mississauga City Economic Development Office (EDO), which takes a partnership approach to business,” said the director of the Economic Development Office. One Bonnie Brown said. “EDO, along with a dedicated team of business development experts, offers a range of services to help companies launch their businesses and establish the right connections to succeed in the North American market.”

For more information on Mississauga’s progress in the ICT sector, visit thefutureisunlimited.ca / Industries / ict.

About Mississauga

Mississauga is at the heart of Canada’s innovation and technology activities and continues to attract the best minds and cutting-edge companies. Mississauga has the support, resources and communities to foster growth, success and global impact within the industry, from start-ups to scale-ups to international companies.

View original content:

Source Mississauga

The above press release was kindly provided by PR Newswire. The views, opinions and statements of the press release are not endorsed by the Gray Media Group, Gray Media Group, Inc. It does not necessarily represent or reflect the views, opinions or statements of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsaz.com/prnewswire/2021/10/21/all-eyes-mississauga-global-tech-firms-continue-invest-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos