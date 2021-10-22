Why Philadelphia’s Innovation and Technology Office Started Paid UX and Engineering Apprenticeship





The Philadelphia City Innovation and Technology Office has created an apprenticeship program for current Citi employees who are interested in a technology career and want to increase their income potential. This is a play to train a wider variety of engineers within the local government.

OIT has launched a two-year OIT apprenticeship program focused on either software engineering or user experience, providing technical training and mentorship to urban workers in various departments. The program begins with a 3-4 month boot camp using either the Launch Code or the General Assembly, depending on whether the apprentice is taking the engineering route or the UX route.

After the boot camp, the apprentices will work full-time with the OIT team on a resident project. OIT pays boot camp training and a salary of $ 60,000 during both years of the apprenticeship program. According to OIT, applicants who currently earn less than $ 50,000 within their role in the city will be prioritized, but may have experience in areas of hygiene, community building, safety, or other jobs in the city. There is sex.

The program is funded through Citys’ new Operations Transformation Fund.

The city’s director of software engineering, Dan Lopez, held four briefings on Technical.ly to assess interest in the program, with approximately 400 participants having “overwhelming interest.” He said he was. Approximately 230 people have applied for the first three slots in the cohort and their team is currently in the process of choosing an apprentice.

The program’s leadership team wanted to consider as many people as possible and did not impose educational requirements or relevant backgrounds on the selection process, said Sarah Hall, OIT’s User Experience Practice Leader. They also do not require a cover letter for the application and look forward to the institutional knowledge that people from different departments can bring to their technical projects. Mostly, she said they were looking for the ability to learn things on their own and a passion for working with the city.

“We wanted to make sure that the barriers to entry were low, because anyone with a passion and interest in it could be a good UX designer or engineer,” Hall said. Says.

At the end of the two years, the apprentices will qualify for various mid-career roles in technology, and Lopez said they would work on projects that the department would normally contract. The first cohort is likely to be selected by the end of November, and the team expects more cohorts to be provided, subject to the necessary funding.

“Our work will be diversified as people come from different types of backgrounds,” Lopez said.

