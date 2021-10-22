Why Innovation Hubs Fail | Boston Review





Success depends on who leads and how.

Faculty of Nanoscale Science and Engineering, University of Albany. Image: Matt Wade.

Dan Breznitz is right to question what struggling regions can be gained from the Silicon Valley model of regional development. The Brookings Institution estimates that between 2005 and 2017, only five metropolitan areas accounted for nine of the ten new tech jobs. Efforts to replicate this model elsewhere are usually unsuccessful as the region is chasing innovative regional achievements. High-growth startups, rather than fostering input: highly skilled individuals and technical infrastructure. As a result, tech companies and the people they’re hiring are almost always crowded where inputs to innovation already exist, and areas where they’re struggling continue to get stuck. Alternatively, Bresnitz cites prosperous places from China to Italy where companies innovate in stages rather than something like a venture-backed unicorn.

It is the stakeholders who drive the economic development of the region that often distinguish successful regions. Ecosystem activity and its effectiveness depend on who leads how.

What can places like Cobalt and Cleveland learn from these examples? Bresnitz points out the value of fostering an “innovation ecosystem” and paints with a wide range of strokes. It is not clear what this means, but it probably includes groups of organizations operating outside the free market dedicated to promoting economic development: government agencies, trade associations and private foundations, and Universities and community colleges.

These organizations are certainly important. But what this prescription misses is that many parts of the United States are already trapped in the innovation ecosystem. Over the last few decades, the number of nonprofits specializing in innovation and economic development has skyrocketed. St. Louis is home to the Cortex Innovation Community. In Kansas City, it's Innovate KC. Milwaukee has MKE Tech. These organizations are eager to support innovation, but they are not always successful. Building innovation doesn't mean that innovators will come.

In a recent study at MIT’s Manufacturing Knowledge and Innovation Initiative, Dantraficonte and I studied the innovation ecosystem of the US metropolitan area with manufacturing heritage and put pressure on globalization and technological change. We investigated how some areas remained strong despite the decline of many other areas.

Ecosystem organizations in these areas fall into two categories. First, join the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the U.S. government, which conducts consulting projects, an economic development organization focused on attracting new businesses with tax incentives, an industry group that earns money from membership fees. An organization that focuses on providing services to a specific company, such as an organization that does. For small business manufacturers. The second category serves a wide range of communities, from government agencies aimed at promoting regional economic development to universities and community colleges specializing in basic research and education, to private foundations with a community mission. It features an organization with a focus on providing.

The challenge for many regions is for enterprise-focused organizations to drive the economic development agenda. If these groups dominate, there are significant risks.

One risk is that the economic fate of the region is inextricably linked to a particular company or industry. For example, in Rochester, New York, three employers, Kodak, Xerox, and Bausch + Lomb, dominated the local economy for decades. It is estimated that at some point more than half of the local workforce was employed by one of these companies. The dominance of these companies has shaped the types of ecosystems that have emerged in Rochester. The state-sponsored Advanced Technology Center focuses on optics, an area of ​​joint interest to the region’s major employers. Both companies also funded optics research and training at local universities and community colleges. Kodak even gave the University of Rochester a stake in the company. And it made that donation one of the largest in the country.

Clustering of regional economic activity centered on several companies in focused industries seemed to be successful until the major companies in the region were in trouble. In the 2000s, Kodak and Xerox stocks suffered and university funds shrank. Both companies have dramatically reduced their local workforce, and Kodak filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Work in Rochester has stagnated. The innovation ecosystem was not responsible for Kodak’s dominance, but ecosystem organizations that could serve the wider public interest did not invest in the diversification of the local economy.

The second risk of over-reliance on enterprise-centric organizations is that regions are missing out on opportunities to support innovation in unexpected domains. Focusing investment efforts on the “target industry” can blind leaders to long-term opportunities. For some policy makers, this may be an acceptable trade-off. The benefits of focusing on some industry domains can outweigh the costs. However, ecosystem organizations cannot always predict areas where innovation is most likely. In many cases, the target industry is just a sector where the region has been superior in the past and has potential for future growth. If today’s innovative regions had adopted this approach, no company or industry would have emerged that is currently driving the ecosystem.

Regions that are overly dependent on enterprise-centric organizations run the risk of missing out on opportunities to support innovation in unexpected domains.

For example, in Raleigh Durham, North Carolina, the initial impetus for developing a Research Triangle Park was industry agnostic. The heritage of this area was agriculture. Universities, government agencies, and real estate stakeholders who emerged to support new spaces for research and development could not have imagined that their park would be home to biotechnology innovation. Similarly, in Albany, NY, organizations could not predict that the region would be the hub of nanotechnology innovation today. In fact, the campus, which is now home to state university nanotech research, was originally focused on atmospheric science research. The university has identified and proved to be flexible enough to empower the pioneering laboratories of nanotechnology that have been the source of billions of dollars in investment.

From these examples, one might speculate that a community-focused ecosystem is more important than a company-focused ecosystem. However, university-dominated ecosystems with no industry input can also face significant risks, such as providing skills and generating research that is separate from the demands of the local economy. Instead, Traficonte and I found that in high-growth manufacturing areas, effective ecosystem institutions find ways to connect the community missions of some universities and community colleges with the corporate-centric interests of industry groups. bottom.

Take Ames, Iowa, where there is an Industrial Research Service Center that is part of both Iowa State University and the National MEP Network. The organization leverages university research and technology expertise to help local employers identify opportunities for technology upgrades and growth. The center is different from the MEP, which is separate from the university, because it focuses on new technologies. Alternatively, use Tulsa, Oklahoma. At Talsatech, thousands of students enroll in the company’s training programs each year. Trainees are matched with the company before Talsatech provides tailored training to prepare for a full-time job with the right skills. Companies in the Tulsa region rely on Tulsa Tech to hire skilled workers, but organizations are not exclusively focused on the company. It is part of the Oklahoma-funded Career Tech system, which funds Talsa Tech and other centers through property taxes. As a result, Talsatech has a public mission to help local employers grow to expand their property tax base, while focusing on finding career opportunities for students.

Do places like Ames and Tulsa offer Cobalt and Cleveland? They suggest a way to organize and balance local investment in innovation and economic development. On the one hand, investments that are too focused on a particular industry or capacity run the risk of congesting potential growth areas. On the other hand, simply supporting public goods can separate the region from market demand. The work of innovation policy, and broader regional economic development, should be to balance these goals.

