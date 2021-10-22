UJET Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate AI-powered Contact Center Innovation





UJET has announced an exclusive partnership with Google Cloud. This will enable enterprises around the world to deliver a large, secure, AI-powered customer experience in a trusted public cloud environment that is easy to manage and has low network latency.

The highlights of the announcement are:

Google Cloud Becomes UJET Priority Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Cloud Vendor UJETs CCaaS Solution Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace UJET Becomes Both Google Cloud ISV Solution Connect Partner and Contact Center AI (CCAI) OEM Partner Was

“UJET and Google Cloud are working together to provide cutting-edge innovation and enterprise-class security and reliability throughout the operation of our contact center,” said Vasili Triant, UJET’s Chief Operating Officer. We are very proud of this partnership and are committed to using the best mobile, digital and cloud technologies of today to deliver outstanding customer experience technology that brands can trust.

Contact centers continue to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation, demanding innovation, security, and reliability in their applications. With Google Cloud as our preferred cloud partner, we’ve made it easy for customers of all sizes to buy and deploy UJET across core industries such as retail, finance, healthcare, and marketplace economies, powered by digital transformation and AI. Accelerate the deployment of your contacts. Center service.

Teri Williams, president and chief operating officer of the largest One United Bank, chose Google Cloud and UJET to personalize services and communications and tailor them to the unique culture and characteristics of the communities that serve them. , Because I am truly motivated to partner. A black-owned bank in the country. As a mission-oriented business, we thank our trusted technology partners and help them treat all our customers with respect, dignity and personal consideration, regardless of their account balance.

“We are pleased to announce that UJET’s innovative contact center solution will be available on Google Cloud,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Google Cloud’s global ecosystem. “Google Cloud’s UJET solution enables organizations of all sizes to quickly deploy on a global scale with enterprise-class security and reliability to deliver a breakthrough contract center experience to their customers.”

Through this partnership, UJET will participate in the Google Clouds Partner Co-Sales Program, where the two companies will work to enable continuous customer service innovation across the retail, financial, healthcare and other industries. Customers can buy and deploy UJETs from the Google Cloud Marketplace with a single click to enjoy integrated billing and take advantage of Google Cloud’s spending commitments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2021/10/21/ujet-google-cloud/

