Will the Google Cybersecurity Team Work with MSSP Partners?





The new Google Cybersecurity team has the sole mission of supporting the security and digital transformation of governments, critical infrastructure facilities, businesses and small businesses, the company said.

The Google Cybersecurity Action Team is essentially a cybersecurity advisory crew whose mission is to provide incident response services, provide security plan guidance, and help customers deploy Google Cloud securely. The idea is to guide customers through the process of improving their cybersecurity profile, including:

Roadmap and implementation of change. Strengthen cyber resilience to prepare for potential cyber attacks. Design new solutions to meet changing requirements.Google, Technology Heavyweight Discuss Cybersecurity

In August 2021, Google was part of a number of IT giants who promised training in funding, programs, and workforce to strengthen US cybersecurity at the request of President Biden. The company has pledged to spend $ 10 billion over the next five years to expand its Zero Trust program, help protect its software supply chain, and enhance open source security. Google also said it would help 100,000 Americans obtain industry-recognized digital skills certificates to qualify for security-centric jobs. The Google Cyber ​​security Action team is part of that effort.

This group consists of in-house cybersecurity experts from various departments within the company. Google didn’t say how many people would be part of the effort or when it would start.

Here’s what Google expects from the team:

Strategic advisory services on your security strategy, including transformation workshops and educational content. We advise our customers on the structure of digital security transformation and provide program management and professional service support. A trust and compliance service that maps Google’s Global Compliance Certification to an industry management framework. Security customer and solution engineering that provides a proven blueprint and architecture for securely deploying Google Cloud products and services in accordance with regulatory requirements. A comprehensive solution for autonomic security operations and cyber resilience. Threat intelligence and incident response services. Includes threat briefings, preparatory drills, incident support, and rapid response efforts.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said:

Google, AWS, Microsoft, MSSP

Of particular note is MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider), while Google talked about the internal expertise of the new team, while a notable lack of cybersecurity team composition. Although Google works with MSP partners.

In contrast, Google’s key rivals have worked together to involve the MSSP in similar initiatives. For example, in late August 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployed a Level 1 MSSP competency for AWS partners that provide security and monitoring as a fully managed service. Level 1 competencies help AWS customers identify AWS partners, MSSPs in this case, and managed discovery and response (MDR) service providers with cloud security expertise and experience. Several Top 250 MSSPs and Top 40 MDRs have competencies.

In line with the same policy, the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) has grown to include 67 MSSP members supporting 165 managed security services, vendors said as of mid-2021. Microsoft positions MISA as an independent ecosystem of software vendors, MSSPs, and MDRs that integrate solutions to better protect partners and customers from cyberattacks.

Federal Government Joins Google Security Team

With the rather unusual choice of commenting on private sector businesses, Jen Eastary, director of the Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), promoted Google’s cyber group. It’s great to see big companies like Google Cloud directing cybersecurity action teams to support cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes. We look forward to partnering with large companies like Google Cloud and other technology companies as part of JCDC and other initiatives. This important effort was stated in a statement by Easternly. Google is a member of the Joint Cyber ​​Defense Collaborative (JCDC) of the CISA, which was formed to protect the United States from cyber strikes.

Meanwhile, Google has announced a new WorkSafer program that combines Google Workspace with Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike products to enable organizations to implement more secure collaboration and communication solution environments. The program is aimed at small businesses, businesses, and public sector agencies, many of which use legacy technology and struggle to address the security challenges posed by remote work.

Sunil Potti, vice president and general manager of Google Cloud Security, states that threats are increasing and vulnerabilities in older communications and collaboration systems continue to be exploited, as the daily headlines prove. Work Safer makes it easier for organizations to employ much stronger security schemes to protect against phishing, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks.

Google Cloud has also deployed a new security and restoring framework featuring a comprehensive security management program with cloud technology for the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity framework.

Google Cloud, Chronicle, Cybereason XDR: Collaborative Development and Investment?

In all those moves, Google wasn’t done. Yet another move, Google Cloud seems to have invested in Cybereason, an XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) security software company. Perhaps as a related note, the two companies have announced Cybereason XDR with Google Chronicle. The two companies claim that cloud native services will automate the prevention of common attacks, guide analysts through security operations and incident response, and enable them to hunt threats more accurately than ever before. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msspalert.com/cybersecurity-news/google-cybersecurity-team-mssp-partnerships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

