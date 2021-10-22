Hashtag Trend October 20th Google announces Pixel. Facebook will settle with the DOJ.Amazon is passionate about competitive practices





Use files from Pragya Sehgal

Google announces Pixel 6 device, Facebook resolves U.S. worker discrimination allegations, Amazon could cause trouble with U.S. lawmakers

Welcome to all the tech news and hashtag trends that are currently trending! Im on Wednesday, October 20th, and your host, Jori Negin-Shecter.

Google has announced the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. The smartphone is equipped with Google Tensor, Google’s first custom build processor, and is included with Android 12. Google has also completely redesigned the Pixel’s look to give its smartphone a new, more cohesive look. The first thing users notice is the camera bar. This provides the mobile phone with a symmetrical design with the camera placed in the front and center. The device starts at $ 799, but if you’re looking for advanced features and upgraded finishes, the flagship Pixel 6 Pro seems to be your choice from $ 1179.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the US Department of Labor yesterday announced a separate settlement agreement with Facebook regarding the use of the Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM). Under the DOJ settlement, Facebook will pay the United States $ 4.75 million in civil penalties, pay up to $ 9.5 million to victims of Facebook discrimination, and make employees on immigration and nationality law (INA) non-discrimination requirements. To train .. This civil punishment and repayment fund represents the largest fine and monetary reward the sector has ever collected in the 35-year history of INA’s non-discrimination clause.

Finally, Amazon seems to have some big problems with US lawmakers. E-commerce giants take less than two weeks to revise executives’ previous testimony of competitive practices. Parliamentarians reportedly sent a letter to Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy on Monday stating that he would give the company until November 1st to revise the record, with a new document. Provided evidence. Amazon has been accused of misleading Congress and perhaps completely lying, detailing Amazon’s alleged practices of knocking off and cutting down businesses selling on the platform and increasing its presence on the site. I am quoting the recent media report mentioned above. The letter states that the Antitrust Subcommittee, which investigated Big Tech’s market power, is considering referencing the case to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation.

Here’s all the tech news that’s currently trending. Hashtag Trends are part of the ITWC Podcast Network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefing or Google Home daily briefing. Sign up for the Daily IT Wire Newsletter to get all the important news directly in your inbox every day. If you have any suggestions or tips, please contact us in the comments or email. Thanks for listening, Im Jori Negin-Shecter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itworldcanada.com/article/hashtag-trending-oct-20-google-announces-pixel-facebook-settles-with-the-doj-amazon-takes-heat-on-competition-practices/461901 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos