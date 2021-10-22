Googles Sundar Pichai: Excerpt from conversation at WSJs Tech Live Conference





These are Alphabet Inc. It’s a difficult time for us. GOOG 0.26% is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is the dominant player in online search and advertising.

Like many other companies, it seeks to manage the transition to office life after the blockade. However, it also addresses internal challenges such as promoting employee unity, conflict with regulatory agencies, and privacy policy challenges.

To discuss these issues and the potential for public-private partnerships in technology, Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live Conference at Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. I talked to him. Here is an edited excerpt of the discussion.

Culture and innovation

Mr. MURRAY: Where are you currently about returnees, working from home, mask obligations, and testing obligations? And what do you think you will see in the coming months?

Mr. Pichai: We operate with a view to making the future of work flexible. We deeply believe in the power to attract people. That’s why I recently saw buying a building in New York. I was roughly planning a three-two model. We aim to accommodate about 20% of our employees being completely separated over time.

Since January, different parts of the world have taken different trajectories, instructing people to make decisions locally rather than centrally.

Mr. MURRAY: How much do you have now?

Mr. Pichai: I go every day this week, but a couple of days a week.

Mr. MURRAY: How do you have the culture you want and need, and can anyone feel part of it, whether in the office or working remotely?

Mr. Pichai: We are investing. We are rethinking the physical space quite a bit and trying to create more collaboration spaces, places where people get together and have fun.

When I opened my office in New York, joining the company was voluntary, but about 50% of my capacity was back. Last week, there was a line at the cafe for the first time. And the energy of the office was back there. People were really happy to come back.

Mr. MURRAY: Is Silicon Valley different in that it is the center of technology? Is technology everywhere now? Has Silicon Valley lost some of its technical work center?

Mr. Pichai: Silicon Valley is still doing great things and there are strong signs that it has access to the best possible talent. But elsewhere there is more activity and energy than ever before.

It’s a growing pie, not just Silicon Valley anymore. You will definitely see other places doing well, which I think is good overall. But there is still something special in the valley.

Mr. MURRAY: You had a voice incident with your workforce. There was union effort right now. How do you address internal cultural concerns and dissent between these incidents and the challenges of working from home?

Mr. Pichai: We have been deeply empowering our employees. I think it is the strength of the company at a high level that the employees are enthusiastic and have a deep interest in the activities of the company.

We make decisions and employees may disagree. We must be clear and transparent about our decisions. It’s a new common sense, and I’ve gotten used to it for a while.

Mr. MURRAY: One of the big stories this week was dealing with the Dave Chappelle Special and employees who are dissatisfied with it. A new part of the toolkit for today’s CEOs. You need to learn how to deal with employee statements. If you disagree, are you speaking out more by pushing yourself back?

Mr. Pichai: If you run a big company, you want to make sure it’s doing the right thing. It brings a sense of accountability that I have always regarded as a strength of the company. We have invested in ways people can express their concerns.

Importantly, there is also a dialogue that pays homage to both parties. But in today’s workplace, CEOs need to accept the fact that employees want to have a say in where they work, and that’s an advantage.

Mr. MURRAY: The alphabet worked very well on the watch. The criticism you sometimes receive is that the alphabet is not an innovative force in the past. Is it fair?

Mr. Pichai: Over the last five years, we have spent more than $ 100 billion on research and development. The challenge I gave the company was to use that investment to build useful features.

I see evidence of it every day. If you’re typing using Gmail, Smart Compose can save you time. Find out how voice input works on future Pixel smartphones, or how to talk to others in another language. Translation is done in real time on the device.

Innovation for me is the people who depend on these products, and micromoments make their lives easier. There are bigger leap, but they happen over time.

Privacy question

Mr. MURRAY: As you know, there is a lot of debate about privacy. How is the concept of privacy changing in Google’s business model? Does the business model need to change itself?

Mr. Pichai: People’s expectations for privacy are constantly evolving. We work hard to stay ahead. Most of the data we hold today is for the benefit of our users. We support our products through advertising. We need very limited information to ensure that the ad is relevant to you and that a sufficient number of people find the ad effective. There is a clear roadmap for doing all this in a privacy-friendly way.

That trust. We hear it. One of the biggest changes we have announced is to automatically delete activity data by default. For more than 2 billion accounts, the data will be automatically deleted after 18 months by default.

Mr. MURRAY: Hacking attacks are getting worse than ever. What is the cause?

Mr. Pichai: The cyber world doesn’t have the norms and customs we have established in the real world. Multilateral governments need to put it on the agenda. I want a global framework. It will be needed in areas such as cybersecurity as it is in the real world. If not, you will see it more.

Mr. MURRAY: You have addressed different regulatory concerns in different parts of the world. Should there be one privacy standard everywhere? And if so, what should it look like?

Mr. Pichai: I think it would be useful to have a common framework. I think the EU General Data Protection Regulation is a great foundation. I really want to see the federal privacy standards of the United States. I’m worried about state regulatory patchwork. It adds a lot of complexity.

Mr. MURRAY: YouTube recently said that digital ads purchased on its platform will not appear with content that denies climate change. At some level, are you basically acting as a publisher when you have to make such a decision?

Mr. Pichai: We are deeply involved in freedom of expression. We are fighting for it all over the world.

We are trying to balance content creators, users and advertisers. There are many brand advertisers on YouTube. They don’t want to have ads next to content that they think is brand negative.

You can discuss things on YouTube. And we always see a lot of debate. You need to respect where advertisers want to spend their money, and if advertisers withdraw, creators will suffer. From a business perspective, we are motivated to do it right.

Mr. MURRAY: But there are areas of controversial speech that need to be protected more than advertisers think.

Mr. Pichai: Our corporate approach is ranked to provide high quality information in search results.

For the past four years, YouTube has taken that approach. The answer is often to provide reliable information. We are also trying to find a professional organization that people will accept.

It’s always harder than you think. Public health authorities are considered authoritative sources in some countries and are a bit more controversial here in the United States. We are trying to find the right balance.

Cooperation with Washington

Mr. MURRAY: Does the government need to fund or deepen certain types of technology research in closer public-private partnerships?

Mr. Pichai: The government has limited resources and needs to be focused. But we all benefit from the basic investment of 20 to 30 years ago. It is based on many of the modern innovations.

When i see [developments in next-generation quantum computing]Governments can play an important role in both policy and attract the best talent from anywhere in the world. You can also join the university to create some of your long-term research disciplines. I think the public-private partnership here would be a good template.

I am moved by the fact that there is a bipartisan interest in confirming that we are thinking about it in the long run.

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/googles-sundar-pichai-excerpts-from-a-conversation-at-the-wsjs-tech-live-conference-11634847777 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos