Amazon bans New World players from exploiting gold duplication bugs





Some New World players are exploiting a recently discovered bug that allows them to replicate large amounts of gold. Within hours of the exploit being discovered, Amazon issued a statement reminding players that deliberately exploiting such bugs violates the game’s code of conduct and violators are banned. bottom.

This exploit was discovered after the release of Update 1.0.3. This has brought server forwarding to the popular MMO. This is a feature created to deal with the long server queues that many players have experienced at startup. Some players who tried to transfer the character to another server suffered a “Character_Persist_Failure” error. Some players with this error have discovered that if you send gold to another player, then log off and log back in, the exchanged gold will magically come back. In the MMO business, this is called the Gold Dupe Exploit. Gold Dupanic is spreading rapidly in New World’s subreddit today, and Amazon Games is taking the bug (currently fixed) seriously.

“Some players in this small set transferred gold or items while the character was affected. All of these transactions are recorded in the database. Currently under review and deliberately stipulating this condition. Players who are found to have an advantage in using it are banned from misuse, and will also remove any items or money they receive if necessary, “said an Amazon forum statement.

Amazon Games forum statement about Gold Dupe Exploit. (Image credit: Amazon Games)

The New World Code of Conduct violates the rule of “abusing bugs and other unintended use of game features.” Amazon deliberately draws in a wide range of writings, including “I reserve the right to determine what constitutes unfair play and take corrective action that seems appropriate.” It’s unclear if players set to be banned from gold exploits will be permanently banned or slapped on their wrists.

Given that New World uses a fully player-driven economy backed by raw materials and gold standards, exploits that magically generate more money can quickly get out of hand.

Ironically, some New World players have recently suffered from a lack of high-level activity to produce gold, a decline in the value of raw commodities in the player market, and a lack of NPC vendors that players can consistently sell. I’ve reported the server’s currency shortage caused. It’s unclear how these concerns have spread to many different server communities in New World, but it’s still an interesting result of the game’s unique economy.

