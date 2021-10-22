Sony’s patented technology that allows stream viewers to kick players out of the game





Sony has patented a technology that provides spectators of video games on streaming platforms like Twitch with the ability to remove players from action in the middle of a game, either through voting or simply by paying to make it happen. I’m getting it.

“For example, online platforms such as Twitch have allowed spectators to stream live and recorded video in addition to video games and esports (” esports “) events,” the patent application states. .. “As more and more people become interested in watching video games and esports events, game developers have sought to improve the viewing experience by increasing functionality and interactivity for their audience. I did. “

This is the context in which Sony created this particular idea. This is a kind of reversal of Twitch Plays. Basically, Twitch decides who won’t play. This is a very simple concept that has existed in players for decades. I’ve voted to change the map and kick jerk, going back to the original Quake. However, the patent application itself provides very specific details about how viewers give boots to players, how those players are kicked out, and what happens to them when the ax falls.

For example, voting looks like a fairly simple proposal, but Sony’s patent envisions a weighting system based on the skill level of the spectators involved. It is based on the metrics stored in the audience’s profile. This includes records such as the time you played the game you are watching, your rating, and the achievements you have earned. Votes from higher-ranked audience members count more than votes from lower-ranked viewers and must meet a preset threshold level to trigger deletions.

And if democracy fails, money wins. Another part of the system allows spectators to remove players from the game for either pre-configured or auction fees.

There are options as to what happens to the player when the hammer falls. Depending on the game, you can also drop it completely from the server, disconnect control, or move it to another player’s circle. Match better.

Depending on the individual implementation of this technology, different types of variables can be involved and you can see where the voting mechanism is fun in a particular game. In fact, that has already been done. The survival game SOS was described as a type of Playerunknown Gilligan Island, trying to blend traditional survival mechanisms with viewer interaction. It looked promising, but it couldn’t attract the audience and closed less than a year after the preview.

However, except in these very special situations, it appears to be begging for the system to be abused. Given that Twitch is already suffering from “hate raids” and toxic chats on many channels, there is an option to allow players to provide custom or preset “feedback” before the viewer is kicked. Seems to be a particularly bad idea. Want to make it easier to expose yourself to direct “feedback” from your audience?

Even Sony seems to admit that spectators who just want to mess with the player can use the system, saying, “Poor sportsmanship, substandard performance of video games, or just spectators. [not] I want to see a specific player. “

The grant of a patent does not indicate that Sony intends to implement this technology, and even if it does, it is quite possible that it will only adopt certain limited aspects. But Sony is clearly trying to break new ground in streaming and viewer participation as part of its overall promotion to esports. Earlier this year, we acquired the EVO fighting game tournament.

Thank you, Eurogamer.

