Yolo-Powered Arsenal Innovation Lab Launches Hunt for Tech Startups with 250,000 Prize Pools





The Arsenal Innovation Lab offers a pool of 250,000 investments and prizes to look for new technology start-ups, and the application will close on December 10, 2021.

Tallinn, Estonia, October 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Technical startups focused on fan experience are now able to apply for the Arsenal Innovation Lab run by the Yolo Group. The Arsenal Innovation Lab creates new opportunities for Arsenal fans around the world by searching for a cohort of creative startups with solutions for the following themes:

Bring fans closer to the club

The Arsenal Innovation Lab helps supporters get the most out of their Arsenal experience by connecting with new global fans with digital solutions. These frontier digital and crypto economy technologies completely enhance the fan experience.

Selected innovators will join a seven-week pilot who culminates in marketing to Arsenal decision makers to explore possible collaborations with the club. There is also a 250,000 discretionary investment and prize pool to help companies develop solutions.

Innovation is the central focus of the club that launched the Arsenal Innovation Lab in 2017.

Peter Silverstone, Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We are constantly working with hundreds of millions of fans around the world looking for new and innovative ways to improve the Arsenal experience. The Arsenal Innovation Lab is committed to achieving our goals with the best technology. Allows you to explore new ways of fan experience space startup. ”

Peter continued:

“In addition to fan-focused initiatives such as the groundbreaking My Arsenal Rewards loyalty program, the Amazon All or Nothing documentary, and the launch of the Socios $ AFC fan token, this is a new initiative to enhance the Arsenal experience. Another example. For all fans around the world. “

Yoro Group

Yolo Group is the managing partner of this program. Part of the Sportsbet.io family, the Yolo Group is a leader in the fields of gaming, fintech and blockchain. Their Sportsbet.io brand is Arsenal’s official betting partner and has already introduced the Augmented Reality Matchday program to Arsenal fans.

The story continues

Tim Heath, GP of Yolo Investments, said of the Arsenal Innovation Lab:

“We support the Arsenal Innovation Lab because we live to find destructive solutions to our day-to-day challenges. Technology can bring Arsenal fans around the world closer to the club. A fan at the heart of the club. With collaboration with Arsenal and a pool of 250,000 investments and prizes, this is a real opportunity to change the game. “

The application deadline is December 10, 2021. Companies can read the details and apply here.

About Yolo Group Yolo Group (formerly Coingaming Group) brings the next level of innovation to the world of games, fintech, blockchain and more. Yolo Group serves millions of users around the world and offers a variety of fun, fast and fair products such as Bitcoin-led pioneering casino Bitcasino.io and the innovative sports betting site Sportsbet. We are committed to putting our customers in the center of the universe through our services and services. .io.

Ranked 27th on the list of leading global operators for the 2020 EGR Power 50, the group has adopted cryptography and fintech innovation in both the iGaming and entertainment industries through a disruptive array of B2C and B2B brands. We continue to promote.

With offices in Estonia, Ukraine, Brazil, Australia and the Philippines, the group is rapidly expanding to more than 500 employees in more than 30 countries. The Group continues to foster and support new brands, developing a vast and vast ecosystem of people, products and services.

About Arsenal Football Club

The Arsenal Football Club decided when a group of workers at the Dial Square Weapons Factory in Woolwich, especially the exiled Scottish David Dunskin and Jack Humble, decided to form a football team to break the monotony of factory life. Was born in.

Arsenal has become one of London’s most successful football clubs since its first match against the Eastern Wanderers in 1886, with hundreds of millions of enthusiastic followers worldwide. It has become one of the most famous names in football.

Infused with history and tradition, the Arsenal Football Club has prospered in a pioneering and innovative spirit that has existed in 133 years of history.

While society and football may have changed during this time, Arsenal have always helped create a sense of community for people here in Islington, throughout the UK and now around the world.

Yolo Group Socials

YoloGroup is the source of this content.

