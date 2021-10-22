Google lawyers crack down on controversial AI research: researchers





Google lawyers are making it increasingly difficult to publish AI research, sources say. The company’s production has dropped from about 1,000 papers in 2020 to 618 papers so far this year. Researchers told insiders that the company wants to avoid other public criticisms.

According to insiders, Google employees are increasingly being overseen by the company’s lawyers, who are eager to avoid another public dispute, making it increasingly difficult to publish artificial intelligence research. He said he was.

The tech giant has been scrutinized, and one headline from The Verge “damages relationships” with AI researchers after the controversial exit of former ethical leaders Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell. I have. ” The pair was banished from the company in a controversy over a research paper published by the former about the possibility of AI recreating human prejudice.

Two Google researchers told insiders that the spats with Gebble and Mitchell had a chilling effect on their work, and accused the company’s lawyers of stopping even uncontroversial research.

According to Google’s online records, the company published 925 AI surveys in 2019 and 962 in 2020.

However, the company appears to have experienced a gradual slowdown this year, with only 618 research papers published so far in 2021.

Timnit Gebru, a former co-leader of Google’s ethical AI team.Kimberly White / Getty Images

A senior AI researcher spoke with an insider on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

“Google is naturally nervous about the idea that it will be central to another ethical debate, especially when Facebook is hot,” the researchers added.

Many senior Google employees have resigned from the company after Gebble and Mitchell resigned in December and February, respectively. Some have publicly criticized the company’s response to the situation and helped to form the first Alphabet trade union in Silicon Valley.

While ethical concerns make up a single element of the broader AI research discipline, insiders say another fear of public criticism affects how Google’s legal team oversees research. Said gave.

“There are definitely dozens of lawyers, but highly trained lawyers really know very little about this technology … and they’re like English undergraduates reading poetry. I’m working on research, “said another current Google employee working at AI.

He added that words such as “prejudice” and “fairness” would come back in studies that were “strikethroughd or had a lot of questions and comments.”

“Our research review process involves a wide range of experts across the research organization and Google,” said a Google spokeswoman who was approached by an insider. This includes “social scientists, ethicists, policy and privacy advisors … and human rights experts,” the spokesman added.

A spokeswoman said the company’s responsible AI leader, Marian Croak, “explained her vision” for future outcomes and will soon double the team to more than 200 people.

Are you a current or former Google employee and want to share more? You can securely contact this reporter using the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) or email ([email protected]). Contact us using a device that does not work.

