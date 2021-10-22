Technology is pushed to the fore as regulations become more stringent





Bob Tilling, Vice President of Global Sales at Kallik, leverages more than 20 years of industry experience to make medical device trends, technology, regulatory evolution and digital platforms increasingly important for navigating future prospects. Discuss what will be.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, medical device companies have realized that they need technology to meet and work, no matter where they are. This technology is no longer a luxury, it’s a requirement to stay competitive and be able to serve your business as usual in the event of operational interruptions. But how have digital solutions been developed to meet the ever-changing challenges of the industry?

The medical device market has traditionally been a very conservative field in terms of adopting new technologies and work styles. However, views on technologies such as the cloud have changed significantly in recent years. In my experience, perhaps 10% of the industry has reached a stage where it can be considered completely end-to-end and digitized. However, for the past five years, the overwhelming majority of RFPs in label and artwork management solutions have advocated cloud services or cloud-based deployments.

This requirement was unprecedented among risk-averse medical device business leaders, but now there is a clear desire for end-to-end digital transformation of operations. In fact, regulators are now using the cloud itself, encouraging many companies in the industry to follow suit.

A growth market that brings great business opportunities if services can be provided

At the same time, the medical device market continues to grow and mature, proving to be a very profitable market for businesses today, and analysts predict that the market size in 2030 will be $ 745 billion. Is estimated to be.

This sharp rise in market value is driven by a significant increase in demand for medical devices, and companies are keenly aware that legacy systems and manual processes cannot be scaled up to grow to meet demand. ..

Regulations are tightening as the market grows

Today, there are an estimated 2 million different medical device products in the world, grouped into about 7,000 different families. All of these devices have been affected by the whims of ever-evolving and stricter industry regulations in recent years. At the turn of the century, medical device regulations from 2000 to 2010 were relatively minimal and usually very targeted in nature.

From 2010 to 2021, further housekeeping regulations were seen, coupled with major global changes considering EU MDR, UDI, serialization, IVDR, and ISO 13485 standards. This is an unprecedented amount of comprehensive industry regulation that companies must deal with, even if they work to deal with the widespread and growing suffering of their businesses.

The scale of this task is becoming unmanageable for many business leaders, especially those of large multinational companies that sell large product ranges to multiple markets.

A turning point in industry traceability down to the individual device level

The PIP Breast Augmentation Scandal was notable for its attention to the lack of quality assurance and traceability in the areas of medical device manufacturing and supply chain. Further similar issues with inferior and unregulated hip arthroplasty have increased the demand for stricter industry regulations and traceability to ensure patient safety.

Today, it takes the form of unique device identification and MDR / IVDR. This is a regulation that expands the range of products subject to industry regulations and further tightens existing requirements. However, these compliance requirements are inevitably stricter, regulation is a constant process, and companies can’t afford to get up and get caught up in the next wave.

For example, all medical devices now require some degree of traceability, but not by product, but by batch. The next step to further enhance traceability can be done at the individual device level, with the potential to add unique code to further refine it.

Underlying technology continues to evolve, but AI holds the key to the future

Kallik has seen technology iterations and related industry trends come and go within 20 years of industry involvement. Some have proven to be nothing more than marketing hype, while others have radically changed the way device manufacturers do business.

Industry solutions for managing data, artwork, and labeling, from bloated spreadsheets to dedicated databases, PLM and ERP systems, to today’s global asset libraries, to meet regulatory and management demands. , Has definitely evolved during this period. However, new technologies such as AI and automation are currently being applied to enhance certain operations such as artwork generation, and there is still a long way to go.

In terms of compliance, some companies are trying to break recent regulations such as MDR by manual process, which is very costly, resource intensive, and prone to human error. I quickly learned that it was unlikely that I could avoid the delay. Regulatory curve.

The benefits are wider than ever

Manufacturers who choose the latest digital label and artwork management solutions over manual or legacy systems are in a good location to tackle future industry and regulatory changes and already enjoy a variety of sustainable operational benefits. doing.

Cloud-based solutions also allow teams working across multiple business units and regions to collaborate on critical tasks.

Adopting an end-to-end centralized solution means that medical device manufacturers can benefit from the single source of truth and make available templates, translations and other assets approved by users. To do. This is much more efficient than manual alternatives, saving significantly time and capacity, reducing agency outsourcing reliance, and allowing users to gain far more product assets as their business grows. Makes it easy to manage and update.

These systems unlock powerful features such as automation and rule-based decision making to help businesses move from proactive product and asset checks to more efficient upstream checks. The future of the medical device industry is digital as regulators provide companies with digital labeling images to apply to device packaging and artwork, and manufacturers use cloud-based systems to provide evidence of compliance. It is clear that

What’s ahead?

In order for medical device manufacturers to succeed in gaining market share in this growing market, they must adopt cloud, automation, and AI, leverage advanced technology to redefine work processes, and improve operational efficiency. , Digitally mature business models should be prioritized. Make sure they stay ahead of the inevitable rise in tighter regulation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-regulatory-insights/technology-to-the-fore-as-regulations-tighten/

