Google Releases New Product Lineup – CBS San Francisco





Google Releases New Product Lineup Len Kiese of KPIX 5 talks to Google Technology Expert Andrea Willis about the latest technologies and products such as Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and home security products.

Weather Extra: Climate Change & Vineyards Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen discusses the impact of climate change on local wine production and the taste and quality of wine

New law requires retailers to have a gender-neutral toy section KPIX5’s Len Kiese tells Dr. Jack Turbine of Stanford Children’s Health’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatry that the law enhances gender stereotypes Ask about what it means to deal with the role of toys

Len Kiese of KPIX5, the number of Californians living with Alzheimer’s, expected to double by 2040, is the head of the Alzheimer’s Association’s state government for new data released by the California Department of Public Health in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association. Talk to Jared Giarrusso.

Risk of COVID-19 Infection from Breakthrough Cases Anne Makovec of KPIX5 told Dr. Neha Narula of Stanford Healthcare that large amounts of antibodies were found in the nasal passages and mouth of vaccinated individuals. I asked about mucosal immunity.

Amanda Starrantino of COVID-19 Vaccine Status Digital Document KPIX5 asks Proxy SF if he needs to be concerned about the benefits of having a digital vaccine card and potential privacy issues.

Today’s Trend KPIX 5’s Amanda Starrantino tells the most talked-about stories on Monday on all digital platforms, including Apple’s latest product lineup announcement and the new number one show on Netflix.

Today’s trend KPIX5’s Amanda Starrantino tells the most talked-about stories around the Bay Area, the Giants Dodgers game’s Checkswing Controversy, and the National Grouch Day on all digital platforms.

Allen Martin of Travel Talk KPIX 5 talks to CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg about the reopening of vaccinated travelers’ borders and the return of cruise ships to San Francisco.

Halloween Monster Movie Double Feature Danville Town Announces “Little Shop of Horrors” and Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” at Village Theater on Friday, October 29th

The next solution to domestic violence provides resources to victims October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Santa Clara’s agency wants to help victims for free. Amanda Starrantino of KPIX5 talks to Esther Peralez-Dieckmann, Executive Director of Domestic Violence Next Door Solutions, about how victims can take the first step in getting help.

Weather Extra In this week’s segment, KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck explains what early Sierra snow means in the long-range weather forecast for this winter.

The employment service available at Disabled October is National Employment Awareness Month for Persons with Disabilities. Len Kiese of KPIX5 asks Pride Industries about the services they offer to people with disabilities

Peaches Christ, creator of The Immortal Reckoning, a new haunted experience in San Francisco, talks about a Halloween event in San Francisco Mintha

Medical Monday: Is it too early to cancel the Maskman date? KPIX Social Media Producer Christine Samurai talks with Dr. Maratis Linivasan of Stanford Healthcare about the latest Bay Area County guidance on canceling Maskman dating. And what does that mean for children who are currently unable to be vaccinated?

Longtime TV veterinarian Natalie Morales joins CBS” Talk’Janna Franco of KPIX 5 speaks to Natalie Morales, the latest installment of’The Talk’, prior to her debut as a co-host. She recently departed from the “Today Show” and will attend a talk show after working at NBC for 22 years.

Safety of COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Ask Dr. Maya Altandy of Stanford Healthcare how quickly the FDA can determine pediatric doses and whether it is really safe for children of that age group.

Athletes and Mental Health Kevin Love, Brandon Marshall and Didi Richards sit down with Nate Burleson, co-anchor of CBS Mornings, to discuss the mental health struggle.

“The Price Is Right” tells Drew Carey of “The Price Is Right” that Gianna Franco of 50KPIX talks about the 50 seasons and how they plan to celebrate.

Weather Extra In this week’s segment, meteorologist Darren Peck takes a closer look at how the September rains in California affected the wildfire season.

Amazon’s new CNET senior reporter Shara Tibken talks about the new Echo Show 15, Amazon Glow, and Ring security camera drones

Effectiveness of Covid-19 Booster Shots Laleh Gharahbaghian, Medical Director of Adult Emergency Medicine at Dr. Stanford Hospital, Explains How Efficacy of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Increases After Second Inoculation

The secret of success Chef Ryan Scott talks to Elizabeth Cook of KPIX 5 about his career in the culinary industry and the restaurant situation during the pandemic.

San Francisco 49ers promises an additional $ 5 million to extend the social justice program KPIX’s Christine Samurae talks to Stacey McCorkle, director of community relations at the San Francisco 49ers, to promote the social justice program Discuss the organization’s 10-year commitment to extension. The team said, “The Grant Initiative expanded the $ 1 million awarded by the team in September 2020 to 10 social justice organizations, bringing measurable positive changes to individuals across the Bay Area and California. “.

