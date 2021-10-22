CAW Architects Design a Colorful Google Office





CAW Architects is designing a colorful Google office near Palo Alto

Designed by California-based CAW Architects, this colorful Google office is a bold, playful, nature-filled new home for a family of tech giants in Mountain View, California.

American architectural studio CAW has announced a colorful Google office near Palo Alto in Mountain View, California. Design, a new home for some of the services of the tech giant, is a bright and playful workspace. The Palo Alto-based architect aims to “promote workplace health while at the same time introducing Google’s priorities in workplace design.”

The architect worked on several important principles, including the main approach to office design and a series of architectural gestures that promote the spirit of the client. “Biophilic Design or Biophilia” is one of them, describing the team that flooded the space with natural references and planting and created a characteristic green wall in one of the employees’ main common areas. To do. AddLife’s botanical designer Sara Schoenberger worked with CAW Architects to develop a color palette and curate a family of design seeds to create the right effects and the right environment for humans and nature.

The architect also included a mural by artist Strider Patton – emphasizing the concept of collaboration as another important impetus for overall design. The work is in the kitchen area and is woven into Schoenberger’s living wall. This not only creates an alternative focus for the room, but also allows the eyes to move, giving the impression of spatial generosity, which is actually a fairly compact space.

Taking in natural light was another central part of the design work. The space is long, deep into the floorboards of the building, and the entrance and front façade are one of the few areas where sunlight can enter. Architects also make the most of it, opening the scenery and routes to the front and traveling light. “Now the dynamic yet unobtrusive lobby looks like a prism that refracts light deep into the building and is washed in different colors throughout the day based on the changing angles of the sun,” says the architect. increase. On the other hand, the clever lighting design and skylights of the dining room ensure that this area also feels bright and comfortable.

CAW used dichroic film, color, light and nature in a clever way. From promoting wellness to creating a route-finding strategy, everything is wrapped in a powerful single approach that defines the interior design of this playful and colorful Google office. §

