Hackensack Meridian Health and Google Expand Relationships to Improve Patient Care





EDISON, NJand SUNNYVALE, CA, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Hackensack Meridian Health and Google today announced that the two organizations are expanding their relationship to improve patient care. Hackensack Meridian Health has recently moved to Google Workspace, making it one of the world’s first healthcare systems to use Chrome OS devices in clinical and business environments. In addition, Hackensack Meridian has partnered with Google Cloud to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to key clinical areas such as screening and detection to provide healthcare to thousands of patients across New Jersey. Is transforming.

Google

“Hackensack Meridian Health is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to use technology to transform the patient’s experience,” said Robert C. Garrett of FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are collaborating with Google to enhance patient care and improve our health.”

Collaboration between Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise and Decentralized Care Pandemics have changed the way we live and work in society, and Hackensack Meridian Health has worked with Google to transform our healthcare organization. The hospital system chose to deploy a combination of Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise, a business-focused solution for Chrome OS (including Chrome browsers and Chrome OS devices such as Chromebooks and Chromeboxes), across clinical and operational settings. Achieved an integrated experience with. This combination simplifies tasks and facilitates seamless interaction between frontline workers, whether they are clinicians, care teams, office workers, managers, or patients.

Last year, Hackensack Meridian Health took advantage of Chrome Enterprise to deploy 3,000 Chromebooks on Citrix, enabling team members to work remotely by providing secure access to core healthcare applications. .. This solution provides team members with a consistent experience and a secure environment to protect patient data. Chromebooks also helped doctors visit from home or office. This was very important as the number of telemedicine visits on the healthcare system network increased significantly from about 8,600 in 2019 to about 200,000 in 2020.

Like many large integrative medicine delivery systems, Hackensack Meridian Health has undergone numerous mergers and acquisitions over the years. Chrome OS works with Chrome OS rollouts to make it much easier to consolidate 11 different Active Directory forests into a single domain, ensuring a smooth migration of team members.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown that our team members are true healthcare heroes,” Garrett added. “Google Chrome Enterprise enables team members to work from home, collaborate seamlessly, and provide convenient access to quality care during difficult times, while keeping patients and team members safe.”

Introducing artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve care Google Cloud and Hackensack Meridian Health are deploying Google Cloud AI / ML products to assist physicians and care teams in delivering better care on a large scale and improving operational efficiency You can also improve. For example, they work together to deploy AI / ML solutions to help with screening and disease detection, including:

Newborn Screening Newborn screening is a public health program that examines babies for congenital disorders. Hackensack Meridian Health is looking at ways to leverage AI / ML technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and optical character recognition (OCR) to deliver results to providers as soon as possible. This initiative allows providers to receive automatic notification of test results and expedite access to review screening results and medical information for newborns. Mammography Screening Regular mammography is one of the best ways to detect breast cancer in a 5074 year old woman, and patient outcomes to provide high accuracy in mammography readings. Hackensack Meridian Health aims to use AI to improve the accuracy of mammogram readings and perform secondary screening. This allows you to detect issues that your provider cannot detect and improve overall quality. Demographic group. Hackensack Meridian Health uses AI / ML technology to identify and understand the specific factors that influence this variation in patient outcomes. AI / ML models can be built to predict patient outcomes and provide potential treatment paths. Sepsis Detection According to the CDC, at least 1.7 million adults in the United States will develop sepsis this year, and nearly 270,000 Americans will die of sepsis. Diagnosis of septic infections can be difficult, so Hackensack Meridian Health is using AI / ML technology to analyze patient medical data to predict the risk of infection in real time. COVID-19 Detection Hackensack Meridian Health is considering the following methods. Analyze clinical records of COVID-19 patients using NLP, an AI technology. The goal of this initiative is to better understand the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how the patient’s illness progresses.

Through this work, Hackensack Meridian Health leverages Google Cloud’s secure and reliable foundation to protect data and facilitate secure collaboration. As is common with the use of cloud services, Hackensack Meridian Health controls access and use of patient data.

“This partnership offers the opportunity to transform the care of thousands of patients,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Hackensack Meridian Health Team to further our joint efforts to develop innovative services that take care to the next level.”

“Google Cloud’s AI and ML technology is a new frontier in medicine,” said Dr. Daniel W. Varga, Physician Executive Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health. “Together, we improve patient care, treatment accuracy, and clinical outcomes of the disease, while increasing the efficiency that helps physicians spend more time on life-saving research and patient care. “

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack Meridian Health is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated healthcare network in New Jersey, a leading non-profit healthcare organization that enhances a wide range of medical services, innovative research and livelihoods. We provide care.

Hackensack Meridian Health consists of 17 hospitals from Bargain to Ocean County, Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK University Medical Center in Edison, Ocean University Medical in Brick. Includes four academic medical centers in the center. Two Children’s Hospitals-Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack and K. Hobnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune. Eight regional hospitals Holmdel’s Bayshore Medical Center, Montclair’s Mountainside Medical Center, North Bargain’s Parishase Medical Center, Westwood’s Pascaque Valley Medical Center, Old Bridge’s Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy’s Raritan Bay Medical Center, Red Riverview Medical Center Bank, and Manahawkin’s Southern Ocean Medical Center. Belle Mead’s Problem Behavior Medical Hospital Carrier Clinic. And two rehab hospitals-Edison’s JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and Brick’s Johnson Rehabilitation Institute.

In addition, the network has more than 500 patient care facilities throughout the state, including ambulance services, ambulance medical transport, fitness and wellness centers, and rehabilitation. Centers, emergency medical centers, doctors’ clinics. With over 36,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a prominent leader in medical philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the community that serves it.

Notable differences in this network include the fact that from 2021 to 22 there are more hospitals in New Jersey than anyone else, as recognized by the US News & World Report. The Hackensack University Medical Center is the only hospital in New Jersey that ranks first in the ranking of adult and children’s hospitals.

The Hackensack University Medical Center’s Jon Schueler Cancer Center is the premier cancer center in New Jersey, as recognized in the US News & World Report from 2021 to 22. This premier cancer center is also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screening, preventive care, and survival of all types of cancer patients. The John Theurer Cancer Center is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center.

In addition, the network has partnered with the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center to give patients access to the highest quality, most personalized cancer treatments when and where they need them.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, New Jersey’s first private medical university in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students to the Nutley and Clifton campuses in 2018. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), in a fully refurbished, state-of-the-art facility, translates current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening patients. I’m trying. Disable the condition.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading healthcare systems, with a focus on sharing clinical care best practices and achieving efficiency. For more information, please visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

About GOOGLE CLOUD Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About CHROME ENTERPRISE Chrome Enterprise is a business-focused solution for Chrome OS devices, Chrome browsers and Chrome OS. Chrome Enterprise provides cloud-first tools, integration with third-party products, and 24/7 support for IT administrators.

About GOOGLE WORKSPACE Google Workspace allows teams of all sizes to connect, create, and collaborate to drive innovation from any device or location. Built on an industry-leading cloud-native communication and collaboration platform, Google Workspace brings together billions of beloved apps into one integrated workspace.

Hackensack Meridian Health (PRNewsfoto / Hackensack Meridian Health)

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source Google; Hackensack Meridian Health

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksla.com/prnewswire/2021/10/20/hackensack-meridian-health-google-expand-relationship-improve-patient-care/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos