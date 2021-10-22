The revised Google Search Quality Guidelines have been published.Wednesday’s daily briefs





Good morning, marketer, tomorrow night is celebrating the 9th anniversary of my mother’s death. In the Jewish world, it’s called yahrzeit, and I’ve come to think of change and the changes I’ve experienced with death and, of course, with COVID over the past year and a half.

Often SMX East fell in the same week as yahrzeit and there were no direct SMX events this year and last year. In fact, last year the Javits Center was a temporary hospital for COVID patients. We thank some Jews for helping us to hold a small prayer service to commemorate my mother at the show in 2019, when the show last met in person. Who would have thought that the venue would turn into a hospital just a few months later?

Change is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, virtual conferences have given the opportunity to many professionals who were unable to fly to the event and show off their knowledge. As someone who has attended search conferences for almost 20 years, it’s amazing how the industry has adapted to change. Oh, and even for my mother yahrzeit, we virtualized by providing a Jewish app in her memory.

How do you accept change?

Barry Schwartz, good son

Google Search Quality Guidelines Updated

Google has finally updated the company’s search quality evaluator guidelines. This update will occur more than a year after the document has not been updated. This time, Google has expanded the YMYL category to clarify what constitutes the lowest quality content, simplify the definition of upset attacks, update the entire document, and update the entire with minor updates. In fact, the old document was a 175-page PDF, while the new document is 172 pages.

Why do you care? The search quality evaluator’s rating does not directly affect the ranking (as Google clarified in the documentation), but it does provide feedback to help Google improve the algorithm. Take the time to explore what Google has changed in this updated version of the document, compare it to last year’s version of the document, and compare it to Google’s for websites and web pages that Google prefers to rank. It’s important to see if you can learn more about your intent. .. Google has added, edited and deleted them for some reason.

Microsoft Advertisers Health Insurance Advertising

Microsoft Advertising has introduced health insurance advertising as a pilot program, the company announced on Tuesday. The new format is now eligible for advertisers targeting US customers.

Why do you care? Health insurance ads help health insurance providers stand in front of searchers. This can be especially important given the upcoming annual registration period. In addition, health insurance ads are dynamically generated, saving advertisers time. This is the fourth industry-specific ad type introduced by Microsoft Advertising this year, all similar in that it is deliberately triggered, displayed on the rail to the right of the results, and dynamically generated based on the feed. I am. Maintaining this formula across advertising products makes it easy for PPC professionals, especially agency professionals, to apply this ad type to different clients because they all have the same requirements and placement. It is also useful for.

Would you like an ad-free Google search with a monthly subscription fee?

Would you like to pay a monthly subscription fee to remove all ads from Google search results? Neeva thinks so, but so far Google hasn’t gone that route. However, Google is asking some users if they would like such an option through Google’s Opinion Compensation Survey.

Eli Schwartz found this survey and posted it on Twitter. In your research, how interested are you in paying a reasonable price for a search service that has that capability? The feature is “No ads in the results”.

Google offers a premium service to YouTube without ads, so I think it’s feasible to provide this for Google Search. But to be honest, I would be shocked if Google had done this in search. The only way I can see this happening is whether government regulation has pushed Google to a point where it might make sense for their income.

2021 Search Engine Land Award Winners Announced

The competition for the 2021 Search Engine Land Awards was fierce. The pandemic caused blockades and closures, which affected the main sources of income for many businesses. Not only that, it forced many consumers to go online almost completely.

As such an agency, in-house marketing teams, and individual marketers, had to be creative, think for themselves, and often go a little longer. As always, I’m grateful for bringing sharp expertise, thoughtful information, and donating time to the excellent roster of search engine land award judges.

Google’s local attributes, review snippet authors, false claims

No longer led but owned. Google My Business is no longer female-led or veteran-led due to the unified language of business attributes, but is now female-owned and veteran-owned, consistent with local black and Latin-owned labels. Is high. seek. It was discovered by Damian Rollison and posted on Twitter.

Purpleheart. When talking about female-led or female-owned locally on Google, Google is testing to replace the current icon with a purple heart icon instead.

Check the name of the snippet creator. Google has updated its review snippet policy to state that author names should be less than 100 characters. Do you know someone whose name is over 100 characters?

Google’s policy on false allegations. The Google Merchant Center has added a new policy that bans offers that are clearly false and make claims that could significantly undermine participation in elections or democratic processes or credibility.

Google Alert Alert. Google has identified an issue where Google Alerts is not working properly. Google wrote on Twitter This is an alert about Google Alerts. We have identified an issue where Google Alerts is not working properly. Our apology. We are currently working on a quick solution to the problem. Hopefully by the time you read this, the problem has already been resolved.

