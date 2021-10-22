



[その他]You can use the icon to clear the cache of your Google Chrome desktop browser or mobile app. When clearing the cache and cookies, you can choose a short time range of 1 hour or you can clear everything completely. Clearing the Google Chrome cache will help fix website loading and formatting issues. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

When you browse the web, caches and cookies are stored on your computer. It is inevitable, much of it to improve the browsing experience.

Cookies are files created by your browser (such as Google Chrome) and stored on your computer when requested by a website. Cookies store information such as the contents of your shopping cart and credentials. On the other hand, the cache stores images and text of the websites you visit, which makes the page load faster if you visit the same page again.

Over time, caches and cookies can accumulate and slow down your browser. Therefore, it is advisable to clear it from time to time to keep your browser running smoothly.

How to clear cache in Google Chrome

Clearing the Google Chrome cache can be done in just a few steps on both desktop and mobile.

For desktop:

1. Open Google Chrome.At the top right of the screen[その他]Click the icon (looks like three dots).

2. In the drop-down menu,[その他のツール],[閲覧データの消去]Click in the order of.

You can also access the Clear Browsing Data window from History.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest

3. In the pop-up menu, select a time range. The range of options is from the last hour to all hours.

4. Make sure the checkboxes next to cookies and other site data and cached images and files are selected.

Five.[データのクリア]Click.

[データを消去]You may have to wait a few seconds after clicking to complete the process.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest

Quick tip:[設定]You can delete cookies for certain websites with.

For mobile:

1. Open the Google Chrome app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. For Android devices it’s at the top right of the screen, for Apple devices it’s at the bottom right of the screen[その他]Tap the icon (looks like three dots).

The “Other” icon appears in the upper right corner for Android users and in the lower left corner for iPhone users. AbigailAbesamisDemarest

2.[履歴],[閲覧データの消去]Tap in that order.

[履歴]The page displays a list of recently visited websites.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest

3. Select a time range. The range of options is from the last hour to all hours.

4. Make sure the boxes for cookies and site data and cached images and files are checked.

5. On Android devices[データを消去], Or of an Apple device[閲覧データを消去]Tap.

Tap to select the data type you want to delete from your mobile device.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest

Quick Tip: Before clearing your Apple device’s cache and cookies, make sure you know your Google account password or that your recovery phone number and email address are up to date. Clearing your cache and cookies may sign you out of Google.

Why you need to clear your Chrome cache

In general, clearing your cache in Google Chrome will give you a faster and more efficient browsing experience, especially if your page loads slower than usual or your website doesn’t show up-to-date information.

You can also fix website formatting issues. Clearing the cache will allow Chrome to save the latest files when you visit the website. In addition, you can keep your browsing data private by clearing your Chrome cache on a regular basis.

