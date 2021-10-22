Google delays the procession for privacy protection. PayPal Eyes Pinterest





Party like that 95

The latest browser version, Google Chrome 95, was released in beta on Wednesday. Marketers won’t shake their boots, but this is the first version of Chrome that allows users to opt in to a reduced user agent string, which is the data passed to publishers for each user. The reduced UA string only passes a few parameters, such as browser type, operating system, and whether someone is using a desktop or mobile device. UA string reduction is part of Google’s efforts to reduce fingerprints. As a result, user-level insights OS and devices are removed. The Apples iOS 14 privacy update, like the new features on the iPhone, was kept secret until its release date, so it wasn’t vigilant in the industry. But while Google is moving towards Apple-style privacy protection, it’s a quiet drip of small changes. In July, Google zeroed Android Advertising IDs and switched to Analytics IDs to prevent data from being used for user-level advertising targeting. And earlier this week, the company introduced the Google Play data privacy console. This allows app developers to collect data in more detail and show how and why they collect data using more natural language (in the hope of collecting more opt-ins). ..

Pindou shopping

Bloomberg reports that PayPal is considering buying Pinterest, a social net for sharing images and ideas (clothes, recipes, interior design, etc.). PayPal discussed a $ 70 per share valuation. That’s about $ 45 billion for the company. According to the news, Pinterest’s share price surged from $ 55 to the low $ 60 range per share during the day. PayPal is in acquisition mode. Already this year, we acquired cryptocurrency startup Curv and e-commerce logistics company Happy Returns. In 2019, PayPal acquired Honey, an e-commerce and consumer promotion tool, for $ 4 billion. However, Pinterest will be the best gem by significantly expanding PayPal’s addressable reach and providing PayPal with a window to trends and content related to online shopping. Pinterest users, called Pinners, use the platform as a hub for discovering pre-purchase ideas. Social commerce ambitions drive many major shopping companies. For example, the connection between PayPal and Pinterest is a differentiator from Shopify, which has an integrated social platform but no unique content fortress. In other Pinterest news, the platform has raised a $ 20 million creator fund and plans to expand its creators’ monetization tools. There is more in Ad Age.

Like (Tik) Take candy from your baby

Mondelz is an early adopter of TikTok. The platform has special value in its amazing ability to move groceries. Products such as Mars-owned Kind Snack Bars and Ocean Sprays’ Clan Raspberry Juice had a virus hit that emptied store shelves. So there’s a lot to learn, but it’s no surprise that big global CPGs are investing. TikTok has different dynamics than other social platforms. One of the unique trends of TikTok is the importance of a particular sound. The kind bar took off not for viral posts and images, but for people to sip the bar at museums, libraries, cinemas and more. Another factor for Mondelez, according to Eden Lipke, is that until recently, TikTok users were not aware of the ownership of holding companies of many brands on the platform, even to Associate Director of Marketing Strategy at Mondelezs Social Agency 360i. Mondelzs’ portfolio includes all of Sour Patch Kids, Oreos and Chips Ahoy. For ritz, trident gum and nutter butter. It’s like a secret ingredient that we can use to help boost each other’s videos, Lipke told Adweek. For example, Sour Patch Kids has ribbed sister companies, Oreo and Chips Ahoy! There is a continuous feud to entertain the fans.

But wait, there’s more!

Can You Get An Influencer Marketing Degree Now? [more info]

YouTube is planning a week-long live shopping event following testing with creators. [TechCrunch]

Spotify and Shopify will be integrated to allow musicians and artists to sell their merchandise. [blog]

PubMatic and Semasio are expanding their partnership with Omnicom Media Group. [release]

How data-driven creatives have spurred global citizen recovery goals. [Campaign]

Kroger’s retail media business has launched a private programmatic marketplace. [release]

Strata can now access the Cumulus podcast inventory using Triton Digital metrics. [release]

What’s wrong? Vizio will start creating a selection of free streaming channels based on trends in specific genres such as food, lifestyle and movies. [Cord Cutter News], And Roku have updated Roku Recommends, a 15-minute weekly entertainment program that uses Roku data to help streamers find what they watch. [release]

You have been hired

Verve Group has announced Sameer Sondhi and Ionut Ciobotaru as Co-CEOs. [release]

VijoyGopalakrishnan has joined iSpot.tv as Chief Research Officer. [release]

VidMob has appointed executive Scott Hannan as SVP of partnership and corporate developer. [release]

Media Wallah brings Shaun Fortney as a CRO. [release]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/thursday-21102021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos