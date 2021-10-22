Roku may lose the YouTube app in December. This is because it remains beyond Google’s delivery requirements.





Update: Roku wants customers to know: Streaming platform companies are still fighting Google over claiming to be the anti-competitive demands of the Internet giants to carry YouTube.

According to Google, transaction negotiations are stalled and YouTube will end on December 9th on all new Roku devices.

In April, Rokus’ contract to distribute YouTube TV expired, and Roku removed the app from the channel store. This was after both did not reach the update. What Roku said was that Google insisted on certain YouTube search and data sharing requirements that Google didn’t require from its Rokus rivals. (Roku will continue to provide access to YouTube TV to subscribers who already have the channel installed.) YouTube launches a feature that allows users to access YouTube TV from within the YouTube app, starting with the Roku device. It corresponded by doing.

Six months later, according to Roku, Google is still refusing to bid and is still engaged in illegal monopoly.

In a blog post on Thursday, Roku continues to pursue a deal with Google to continue offering YouTube TV, but said there remains a threat that Google could remove YouTube TV from the Roku platform. ..

Importantly, our concern with Google isn’t money, Roku said in a post. We do not require a single change in the financial terms of existing contracts. In fact, Roku doesn’t make $ 1 from today’s YouTube ad support video sharing service, but Google makes hundreds of millions of dollars from Roku’s YouTube app.

According to Roku, under the 2019 agreement with Google on YouTube delivery, there are two major issues that are still in question. First, Google continues to block Rokus’ independent search results, so YouTube should be prioritized over other content providers. Google then distinguishes Roku by requesting search, voice, and data features that aren’t required by other streaming platforms. For example, in current transactions, Google requires YouTube to have its own search results line, blocking Roku from displaying non-YouTube content in YouTube search results.

The story continues

In a statement to Variety, Google officials have continued to work together to find solutions that benefit mutual users since they negotiated with Roku earlier this year. Roku has again chosen to make unproductive and unfounded claims rather than trying to work constructively with us. Unfortunately, the partnership for all new Roku devices ends on December 9th because we couldn’t continue the conversation in good faith. However, Roku can continue to distribute both the YouTube app and the YouTube TV app to all existing users. Make sure they are not affected.

Rokus’ blog posts are aimed at customers, but appear to be aimed at lawmakers and regulators trying to curb the power of Google and other major tech companies. According to Roku, the difficulties Roku faces when trying to negotiate with a large company like Google are the same as many other independent companies. In addition, Roku said Google is investigating the possibility of competition law violations with the US Department of Justice by more than 30 state prosecutors. In fact, Google has been the target of several antitrust proceedings filed by the Department of Justice and the state AG.

Rox’s complaint about Google came to the ears of Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic Party), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust law and consumer rights. Earlier this month, Klobuchar and Senator Charles Ernest Grassley (Republicans) prevented dominant digital platforms like Google from abusing market power to harm competition, online businesses, and consumers online. Introduced the American Innovation and Choice Online Act with the goal of regaining competition.

Rokus claims that Google requires companies to prioritize YouTube content over other providers in Rokus search results to prevent dominant digital platforms from abusing their power as gatekeepers. Klobuchar said in a statement that it highlights why a new law is needed. For too long, the Big Tech platform has harnessed its power to prioritize its products and services over thousands of small online businesses. They say they trust us, but experience shows that we can’t rely on these companies to act fairly in the market.

In a blog post, Roku explains the principles of mutually beneficial content partnerships:

An unmatched streaming experience for your customers

Access to a vast selection of free or affordable options

Transparency regarding the collection and use of consumer data

Mutually beneficial financial conditions that enable continuous growth and innovation

In a post, Roku states that Streamer believes that Google and Roku can benefit from reaching a fair agreement and continues to strive to reach that goal. For Roku, this is to maintain our independence, protect our customers and ensure a healthy competition in the streaming industry that benefits millions of consumers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/roku-remains-odds-google-over-100014371.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos